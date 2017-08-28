Steve Bannon to Speak at Zionist Organization of America Dinner: ‘No Better Friend’ to ‘the Jewish State of Israel’

Stephen K. Bannon, the Executive Chairman of Breitbart News Network and former White House chief strategist for President Donald J. Trump, is slated to speak at the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) dinner in November this year.

Bannon will be speaking at the Nov. 12 ZOA dinner event in New York City, ZOA president Mort Klein confirmed to the Atlantic’s Rosie Gray.

“All I can tell you is Steve Bannon is going to be at the dinner,” Klein confirmed to Gray.

“Steve Bannon is scheduled to speak at the Zionist Organization of America dinner in November, his first public appearance on the books since being forced out of the White House earlier this month,” Gray wrote.

scoop: Bannon scheduled to speak at ZOA gala https://t.co/kFUtczqUCE — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) August 28, 2017

Bannon may be introducing GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson, as well. Adelson is a major supporter of ZOA.

“I don’t know if he’ll be introducing” Adelson, Klein told Gray, but the dinner will definitely feature a “special appearance by Steve Bannon.”

ZOA’s team has confirmed the news to Breitbart News as well.

“Immediately after the election, Steve reached out to ZOA to arrange meetings and discussions to solicit ZOA’s views and concerns on the Middle East peace process and the safety and security of Israel,” ZOA’s external political and policy adviser Arthur Schwartz told Breitbart News. “ZOA has known no better friend—in any White House—to the Jewish people and the Jewish state of Israel than Steve Bannon. His bona fides on Israel could not be stronger. Steve has even lectured me for not doing enough to battle anti-Semitism on college campuses, and that was before he even worked with President Trump.”

Can confirm: Steve Bannon to speak at @ZOA_National annual dinner. We're honored to have him as a guest. https://t.co/lV5EdPNbfG — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 28, 2017

NEWS: Steve Bannon's first scheduled public appearance will be intro'ing Sheldon Adelson at Zionist Organization of America dinner in Nov. — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) August 28, 2017

ZOA has been one of the critical organizations in the pro-Israel community during the Trump administration. The longest-existing pro-Israel group in the United States of America, the organization has rallied to the defense of senior Trump aides like Bannon and Dr. Sebastian Gorka—both of whom have resigned in recent weeks—when they have faced false attacks from the media and institutional left. Many in the political class in Washington have inaccurately claimed that Bannon and Gorka are anti-Semitic, when they are not, and ZOA has emerged as a leading group defending them on this front.

Gorka will be attending the dinner as well, and Breitbart News will be reporting live from the event.

I'm told Sebastian Gorka will also be attending — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) August 28, 2017

Gorka confirmed the news he is going too:

Honored to be invited. Thanks to @mortonaklein Mort and his Team. True Patriots ALL! https://t.co/FdxZfy0knm — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 28, 2017

Schwartz has also said on Twitter that Breitbart News is the most pro-Israel major news organization in the world.

Breitbart is hands down the most pro-Israel major news outlet on the planet. Full stop, period. https://t.co/3XrKz51ChF — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 28, 2017

That is something that Klein also believes:

Can confirm: @ZOA_National chief mort Klein believes steve bannon is about as far as you can get from an anti Semite https://t.co/CDYExP6eDq — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) August 28, 2017

In addition, ZOA has been leading the charge exposing National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s troubling proclivities when it comes to Israel and battling radical Islamic terrorism. Klein put together a memorandum exposing McMaster for his troubling actions in the National Security Adviser role, published exclusively by Breitbart News earlier in August.