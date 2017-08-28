Vanity Fair: Trump Supporters Calling for ‘Globalist’ Gary Cohn to Be Fired

From Vanity Fair:

The public agonizing of Gary Cohn is not playing well with Donald Trump’s base. For the last two weeks, details of the White House economic adviser’s discontent with the president’s comments on Charlottesville have leaked to the press. As my colleague William Cohan reported on Monday, Cohn had planned to resign last Friday but held off when Stephen Bannon beat him to the punch and returned to lead Breitbart. (As The New York Times later reported, Cohn had even drafted a letter of resignation.) On Thursday, Cohn made his first public comments about Trump’s equivocating response to a clash between white supremacists and counter-protesters, telling the Financial Times in an interview that while he feels a patriotic duty to remain in the administration, the White House “must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning these groups and do everything we can to heal the deep divisions that exist in our communities. As a Jewish American, I will not allow neo-Nazis ranting ‘Jews will not replace us’ to cause this Jew to leave his job.”

Trump’s admirers on the far right, who were already deeply suspicious of Cohn, responded by deriding the former Goldman Sachs president as a member of a “globalist” cabal seeking to undermine Trump’s agenda, and calling on the president to fire him.