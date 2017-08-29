SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Critics Sneer at Melania Trump for Wearing Heels on Trip to Texas

by Charlie Spiering29 Aug 20170

Critics sneered at First Lady Melania Trump’s fashion choice as she left the White House with her husband President Donald Trump to visit Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The first lady wore black capris, heels, and an army green jacket as well as sunglasses as she boarded Marine One.

That triggered a series of critical comments from journalists, bloggers, and celebrities on Twitter, suggesting the First Lady was out of touch for wearing heels on her way to Texas.

But some noted that Melania Trump would likely change her shoes aboard the plane.

“Fashion police, relax, I trust she’ll change the shoes,” wrote CNN’s Kate Bennett.

Update: A spokesperson for the First Lady responded to the criticism in a statement:

“It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes,” the statement read.

