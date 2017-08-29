DHS Repatriating More DACA Amnesty Criminals

President Donald Trump’s deputies are sending a growing number of DACA amnesty illegals homewards because of their criminal activities, according to the Washington Examiner.

The newspaper reported:

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said that 622 had their deferred action status pulled this year due to criminal activity. The numbers on revocations and terminations: 2013 — 56.

2014 — 153.

2015 — 460.

2016 — 848.

2017 — 622.

Total — 2,139. According to USCIS, “The deferred action terminations were due to one or more of the following: a felony criminal conviction; a significant misdemeanor conviction; multiple misdemeanor convictions; gang affiliation; or arrest of any crime in which there is deemed to be a public safety concern. Most DACA terminations were based on the following infractions (not ranked): alien smuggling, assaultive offenses, domestic violence, drug offenses, DUI, larceny and thefts, criminal trespass and burglary, sexual offenses with minors, other sex offenses and weapons offenses.”

Breitbart has reported the growing number of criminals in the DACA amnesty, which was created by former President Barack Obama in 2012. Under Obama, many of the criminal DACA recipients were allowed to stay in the United States even after being found guilty of crimes. Usually, Democrats describe the DACA illegals as “DREAMers” despite and because of their lawbreaking. For example:

DREAMer Who Killed Two Girls in Hit-and-Run Won’t Be Deported Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros, an illegal alien protected by DACA, was convicted in 2014 of two counts of felony hit and run after she killed two Forest Grove, Oregon, stepsisters—Anna Dieter-Eckerdt and Abigail Robinson ages 6 and 11 respectively—were playing at the time of the incident, as Breitbart News reported. A judge also threw out Garcia-Cisneros’ deportation case after her murder conviction. DREAMer Allegedly Helped Drag Queen Smuggle Illegal Aliens in Texas Juan Valdez Molina, an illegal alien protected by DACA, was accused by Texas authorities of helping a drag queen smuggle illegal aliens across the U.S.-Mexico Border, Breitbart Texas reported. For his alleged part in the human smuggling conspiracy, Valdez was expected to be paid $1,000.

The new data about repatriated DACA recipients comes amid increasing evidence that President Donald Trump will soon allow Obama’s amnesty to end, likely over a two-year period.

Roughly 800,000 people have enrolled in the DACA program, which gives them a work permit, a Social Security Number and a day-to-day exemption from the nation’s immigration laws. Another 1.2 million will be eligible for Obama’s amnesty if they have high school graduation qualifications and are older than 14.

Democrats want Trump to sign legislation that will legally confirm the amnesty, and Trump’s globalist aides likely would recommend signing the amnesty legislation if it helps them gain a big tax-cut bill. Pro-American immigration reformers oppose any near-term DACA trade, saying Trump should concentrate on passing a comprehensive immigration reform in 2018 or 2019 which would trim the inflow of low-skill workers, streamline enforcement procedures, strengthen border defenses and require companies to exclude illegals from job applications.

Many polls show that Americans are very generous, they do welcome individual immigrants, and they do want to like the idea of immigration. But the polls also show that most Americans are increasingly worried that large-scale legal immigration will change their country and disadvantage themselves and their children. Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” policies are also extremely popular, including among Democratic-leaning voters.