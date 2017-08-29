SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump to Cheering Crowd: ‘Texas Can Handle Anything!’ After Hurricane Harvey

by Charlie Spiering29 Aug 20170

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Corpus Christi, Texas, for a briefing on the state’s efforts to rescue victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The storm briefing took place at the Annaville Fire Department, as hundreds of Texans lined the streets to welcome him with chants of “USA!,” “Texas for Trump,” “We Love Trump,” “Texas Strong,” and “We Love Trump!”

After spotting the crowd, Trump stood on a ladder and waved the Texas flag.

“It’s historic, it’s epic, but I tell you it happened in Texas and Texas can handle anything!” he shouted.

American flags and a yellow Gadsen flag were spotted in the cheering crowd as well as signs from a couple of protesters.

