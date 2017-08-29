Houston Bakers Shut in by Harvey Bake Hundreds of Loaves of Bread for Hungry Storm Victims

A group of Houston bakery employees stuck at work for two days due to flood waters in their area spent their time wisely by baking hundreds of loaves of pan dulce bread to ease the hunger of fellow victims, a report says.

The owner and employees of El Bolillo Bakery in Houston shared a Facebook post to alert customers that the shop is closed due to the storm of the century. But, the post also notes that they haven’t been idle, ABC’s KSAT reported.

advertisement

The owner of El Bolillo told friends that the bakery is “closed until further notice, but our bakers cooked all night long and we will be prepared to help as soon as we can with bread.”

The bakers were apparently “stuck inside for two days, ” but instead of doing nothing, they decided to do their part to aid their fellow Houstonians.

In another entry, the bakery workers posted a photo of the tray upon tray of bread baked for hurricane relief efforts.

The bakery’s generosity has brought it a host of new fans with the posts about the bread being shared thousands of times.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.