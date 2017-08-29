Mattress Mack Opens Up Houston Furniture Stores to Displaced People and Their Pets

Most parents who visit furniture stores with small children spend time keeping the little ones from jumping on beds or spreading out on couches.

But Houstonian Jim McIngvale is welcoming the bouncing and the spreading at his Gallery Furniture stores in Houston, Texas where he has opened up his stores as shelters for people displaced by tropical storm Harvey.

McIngvale, whose Twitter handle is “Matress Mac,” opened up two stores as shelters and people can also bring their pets.

Mattress Mack is opening both @GFToday locations as shelters for people, AND it's pet-friendly. #Harvey — MIX 96.5 (@Mix965Houston) August 27, 2017

Our GF N FWRY & GF Grand PKWY stores are open for those in need. If you can safely join us, we invite you for shelter and food. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/IHHgjKmjMY — MattressMack (@MattressMack) August 28, 2017

“Mattress Mack” included photos of kids on beds and adults mingling around the furniture displays in this tweets.

McIngvale’s banner photo on Twitter says: “If it is to be, it’s up to me.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimates that some 30,000 people have been displaced by the storm, which has dumped an estimated 30 inches on the Houston area since Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.