Police: Women Dressed as Nuns Armed with Handguns Attempt to Rob Pennsylvania Bank

Two women dressed as nuns armed with handguns attempted to rob a Pennsylvania bank Monday afternoon, police say.

The attempted robbery took place at a Citizens Bank location near Tannersville on Route 611 around 12:30 p.m. Monday, NBC Philadelphia reported.

One woman went up to the counter while the other monitored the door, police said. Investigators say one woman brandished a black handgun and demanded money from the teller.

WTXF reports that both women fled the bank without taking anything.

Pocono Township police officers originally responded to the incident, but the FBI took over the investigation.

It is unclear whether the women fled on foot or escaped in a vehicle.

WNEP reports that the bank has been closed since Monday afternoon.

Police say the suspects are about 5’-5’2” tall, Hispanic, and of average build. Both women were dressed in black nuns habits and veils. One woman also wore dark sunglasses.

Authorities say the suspects are armed and dangerous. The FBI asks anyone with information about the suspects to call 215-418-4000.