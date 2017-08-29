Roy Moore Picks Up Gun Rights Endorsement in Alabama Senate Race

Roy Moore picked up the endorsement of the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) in his bid to unseat Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in Alabama’s primary run-off.

Strange represents the establishment wing of the GOP, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), while Moore is considered to operate on non-establishment principles. The the non-establishment qualities are what NAGR likes about Moore.

AL.com quoted NAGR director Dudley Brown saying, “Judge Roy Moore has proven to be a strict constitutionalist and has given good reason to believe he’ll be a gun rights champion and vocal supporter of the Second Amendment in the U.S. Senate.” Brown added, “[Moore] opposes expanded Brady Registration checks, calling them a national gun registration. He is also a steadfast opponent of high capacity gun magazine bans and bans on so-called ‘assault weapons.'”

Brown also stressed that Moore will not simply be a defensive player in the Senate but will push to expand the exercise of Second Amendment rights as well. He said, “In this new political landscape, Moore will defend against anti-gun legislation, but also go on the offensive and roll back unconstitutional gun control laws.”

On August 4, Breitbart News reported that Moore pulled a gun to show his support for the Second Amendment. Roll Call reported that Moore was at a Chambers County Republican Club meeting when someone asked whether he supported the Second Amendment. He responded by saying, “We carry,” then pulled a handgun out of his wife’s purse.

