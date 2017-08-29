SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

First Lady Melania Trump Arrives in Texas Wearing Adidas Sneakers

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as they arrive on Air Force One at Corpus Christi International Airport in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, for briefings on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

by Penny Starr29 Aug 2017

Beltway journalists were all a-Twitter over First Lady Melania Trump wearing high heels when she boarded Air Force One with President Donald Trump in Washington, DC for the trip to Texas to visit sites impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“Good luck surveying a flood zone in those shoes,” a reporter with Politico tweeted.

“High heels to a flood?” Washington Post reporter Paul Schwartzman tweeted.

But the First Lady apparently had the ability to change shoes over the course of the flight to Corpus Christi, Texas, where she arrived wearing black slacks, a white shirt, and Adidas sneakers.

“The First Lady is wearing sneakers,” Breitbart Senior Editor at Large Joel Pollak tweeted after footage of the president and First Lady arriving in Texas revealed the shoe change. “I hope the haters feel good about themselves.”

Others on Twitter have reacted to the obsession over the First Lady’s shoes at a time when millions of people in Houston are suffering from the effects of flooding, including loss of life.

The first lady also sported a new baseball cap emblazoned with FLOTUS above the bill.

According to Breitbart fashion watchers, this is the first time the First Lady has worn sneakers in public.

