Beltway journalists were all a-Twitter over First Lady Melania Trump wearing high heels when she boarded Air Force One with President Donald Trump in Washington, DC for the trip to Texas to visit sites impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

good luck surveying a flood zone in those shoes https://t.co/yce46q4UQE — Madeline Conway (@MadelineRConway) August 29, 2017

“Good luck surveying a flood zone in those shoes,” a reporter with Politico tweeted.

advertisement

“High heels to a flood?” Washington Post reporter Paul Schwartzman tweeted.

High heels to a flood? https://t.co/Pscv4HwuMS — paul schwartzman (@paulschwartzman) August 29, 2017

But the First Lady apparently had the ability to change shoes over the course of the flight to Corpus Christi, Texas, where she arrived wearing black slacks, a white shirt, and Adidas sneakers.

“The First Lady is wearing sneakers,” Breitbart Senior Editor at Large Joel Pollak tweeted after footage of the president and First Lady arriving in Texas revealed the shoe change. “I hope the haters feel good about themselves.”

The First Lady is wearing sneakers. I hope the haters feel good about themselves. https://t.co/CVjg3nLOG7 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) August 29, 2017

Others on Twitter have reacted to the obsession over the First Lady’s shoes at a time when millions of people in Houston are suffering from the effects of flooding, including loss of life.

Melania shoes are much nicer than the those Michelle wore to Sandy don't you agree ladies?

Oh that's right she didn't go👣 — Michelle-PA🇺🇸 (@ChelleLBI) August 29, 2017

Hey dummies! See? Melania chgd shoes! What criticizing dummies you are! Making fools of yourselves! pic.twitter.com/ei2yGsFXPs — ♫ Melody Stuart♫ (@MStuart1970) August 29, 2017

There's a ton of legitimate shit worthy of outrage right now. The shoes that Melania Trump wears on a flight to Texas isn't one of them. — Lauren Rankin (@laurenarankin) August 29, 2017

The Russia story is dead, nobody believes Trump is a racist; so what does the lying MSM focus on next: Melania's shoes… #TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/IsnHBGqBjb — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) August 29, 2017

The first lady also sported a new baseball cap emblazoned with FLOTUS above the bill.

According to Breitbart fashion watchers, this is the first time the First Lady has worn sneakers in public.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter