Tucker Carlson: I’ll Disarm When Michael Bloomberg Disarms

After pointing out the hypocrisy of gun controllers who fight to deny weapons for the common man yet surround themselves with layers of armed guards, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said he will disarm as soon as Michael Bloomberg does.

He made this point after taking apart gun controller Mark Glaze’s arguments line by line.

The jumping point for the discussion was the fact that there are rumblings that Seattle wants to double its gun tax. These rumblings come less than a month after Washington state’s Supreme Court upheld Seattle’s gun tax. The tax had been challenged because Washington has a preemption law that bars cities from passing gun regulations that exceed those at the state level. The court said the tax did not violate preemption because it is a tax rather than a “regulation.”

Now Seattle Democrats have the opportunity to use the tax to make guns cost-prohibitive enough that their sale will essentially be regulated to lower levels.

Enter Mark Glaze — former executive director of Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety and current gun control apologist — who said “legal reasons” probably prevented the city council from saying a goal of the tax was “to retard the sale of guns” from the start. And now that the tax has failed — Seattle violence is still raging — he suggests the state take up the case if the goal is to “raise more money and discourage gun purchases” by raising taxes.

Lost on Glaze is the fact that a tax on guns that discourages gun purchases is not a tax that produces revenue. He also misses the fact that the only people being discouraged by the tax are law-abiding, and that means the tax ultimately makes them more vulnerable when attacked by the lawless and well-armed.

Carlson took Glaze’s points apart, then caught Glaze off-guard by shifting the narrative to the individuals who push and fund gun control while living their lives with the benefits of armed guards.

Carlson said, “If guns are so bad, I wonder, why does Mike Bloomberg have armed body guards?”

Glaze danced around, looking for an answer and finally settled on saying it is okay for Bloomberg to have them because he is “in the public eye.”

Carlson responded by calling Bloomberg a “hypocrite.” He added, “If guns are so bad, then why does he surround himself with them. And again, people who are at real risk — like delivery guys — can’t have them?”

Glaze retreated to his earlier suggestion — that it’s okay for Bloomberg to push gun control yet continue to benefit from guns because he “in the public eye” and therefore at “higher risk.”

Carlson then ended the conversation by saying, “The second Bloomberg disarms, I’ll be next.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.