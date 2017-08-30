‘All I Want to Do Is #MAGA!’ Donald Trump Baffled By Criticism in ‘Dying Magazines’

President Donald Trump appeared legitimately baffled by the onslaught of criticism in the media after returning from his trip to Texas.

“After reading the false reporting and even ferocious anger in some dying magazines, it makes me wonder, WHY?” he wrote on Twitter. “All I want to do is #MAGA!”

advertisement

After reading the false reporting and even ferocious anger in some dying magazines, it makes me wonder, WHY? All I want to do is #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

It is unclear what magazine Trump was referring to, but recent magazine covers featured Trump with KKK hoods and Nazis after the riots in Charlottesville.