Americans for Limited Government and Phyllis Schlafly Eagles are sponsoring the first in a series of rallies designed to call out Republicans in Congress who are obstructing President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda. First up is Pennsylvania Representative Charles Dent.

The Lehigh Valley “No Surrender” Rally will take place from noon to 1:30 Friday at Jordan Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania — Dent’s hometown.

“For all intents and purposes Dent is a member of the Democratic Caucus,” Rick Manning, president of ALG, told Breitbart News, adding that Dent is more “comfortable” working with liberals like Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) than the conservatives in Congress and the president.

“Charlie Dent’s career has been nothing more than a laundry list of abject surrender to the liberal Democrats,” Ed Martin of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles said in a press release announcing the event.

“Americans are fed up and ready to reclaim the mantle of last November’s election,” Martin said.

“It’s no secret RINO Charlie Dent has been a #NeverTrumper from the very beginning,” a website for the rally states. “During the ‘October surprise’ against our President – which sought to kneecap his 2016 election bid – Dent was on board the liberal bandwagon calling for Donald Trump to withdraw his name as the GOP nominee.”

“The chairman of the RNC must look out for the good of the party as a whole, so he should be working to get Trump to step down,” Dent said.

Politico reported in June that Dent sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan opposing Trump’s plan to cut $200 billion of “unnecessary spending” from the federal budget.

“The letter also encourages GOP leaders to work with Democrats to reach a budget agreement setting higher spending levels for fiscal 2018 – something the letter suggests could be paired with a vote to raise the debt ceiling,” Politico reported.

Dent also was one of only two Republicans who voted against defunding Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.

Dent also opposed Trump’s effort to temporarily stop people from six countries identified as having active terrorists from coming into the United States.

“You can’t do that to people,” Dent said at the time.

Manning said Dent heads up the “Tuesday Group,” which describes itself as a group of “moderate” or “center-right” House members. But Manning said the group is liberal and has fought conservatives in Congress over legislation favored by Trump, including the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

And in what is shaping up to be a “bloody September” on Capitol Hill as Congress deals with a massive legislative calendar — including funding relief for the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas — conservatives want to hold lawmakers accountable.

“On Friday, we will call out liberal Tuesday Group leader Charlie Dent and the entire Pennsylvania Surrender Caucus and tell them to get back in line with the Trump agenda or get out of the way,” Martin said.

“Starting September 1, we will expose Charlie Dent and his liberal Tuesday Group Republicans for surrendering the Trump agenda to Nancy Pelosi and the far Left,” Manning said. “We urge all Trump supporters to join us in Allentown and send a message to Congress to get to work and pass President Trump’s agenda.”