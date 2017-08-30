Donald Trump Jr. to Testify to Senate Committee Behind Closed Doors

Donald Trump Jr. will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee behind closed doors and a date has been set, the committee announced Tuesday.

“In late July, Donald Trump Jr. agreed to provide the Judiciary Committee with documents and a transcribed interview prior to a public hearing,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said in a statement.

“Shortly thereafter, a date for that interview was set and agreed to by both the Committee and Trump Jr. This meeting will be conducted under the same terms as previously announced,” they added.

The testimony, that will take place behind closed doors, is expected to discuss the June 2016 meeting involving Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The meeting, which also involved campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, caused controversy when it was reported in July by the New York Times — particularly when it was revealed by Trump Jr. that he accepted the meeting when he was promised information that would “incriminate” Hillary Clinton.

While no such information appears to have been forthcoming, critics have pointed to the meeting as evidence of attempted collusion with Russia by members of the Trump team.

Both Manafort and Kushner have already testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in relation to that body’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the election.

On Monday, NBC News reported that FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team is reportedly zeroing in on President Trump’s role in formulating the Trump team’s response to the Times article and if he sought to conceal the meeting’s real purpose.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY