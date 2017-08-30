Donald Trump: ‘Talking Is Not the Answer’ to North Korea

President Donald Trump signaled he was prepared to act against North Korea it nation launched a missile over Japan.

“The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Talking is not the answer!”

Despite the national focus on Hurricane Harvey, Trump is thinking about a possible response to North Korea’s latest bellicose action.

Trump asserted on Tuesday that “all options are on the table” in response to the rogue regime.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders did not offer any details of the president’s plans during a conversation with reporters on Air Force One.

“As you know, the President doesn’t like to broadcast any movements and when he’s ready to make those, we’ll keep you guys posted,” she said.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told reporters that North Korea “violated every single UN Security Council resolution that we’ve had” and that the United States wanted “serious” action in response.