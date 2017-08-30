Donald Trump to Hurricane Harvey Victims: ‘Together, We Will Endure and We Will Overcome’

President Donald Trump recognized the victims of Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday, after traveling to Texas to meet with local officials in charge of the rescue efforts.

Trump first recognized the first responders to the tragic storm, praising their “heroic work.”

advertisement

“Their courage and devotion has saved countless lives,” Trump said. “They represent truly the very best of America.”

The president made his remarks at the top of his speech in Missouri to outline the need for tax reform.

He also praised Americans volunteering their time and equipment to those in need.

“In difficult times such as these, we see the true character of the American people — Their strength, their love and their resolve,” he said. “We see friend helping friend, neighbor helping neighbor, and stranger helping stranger, and together we will endure and we will overcome.”

Trump promised to help rebuild the communities affected by the heavy flooding in Texas and along the Gulf Coast.

“We are here with you today. We are with you tomorrow. And we will be with you every single day after to restore, recover and rebuild,” he said.

The president signaled empathy with the flood victims, urging the country to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.

“To those Americans who have lost loved ones, all of America is grieving with you and our hearts are joined with yours forever,” Trump said.

The president plans to return to the region on Saturday to personally witness some of the damage caused by the storm.