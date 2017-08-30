Following Nancy Pelosi’s Lead, Paul Ryan’s Spokeswoman Finally Condemns Antifa as ‘Scourge’

A spokeswoman for Speaker of the House Paul Ryan condemned the radical left-wing protest group Antifa on Thursday evening, describing them as “left-wing thugs.”

In a statement provided to The Daily Caller, Ryan’s spokeswoman AshLee Strong said: “Speaker Ryan believes, as is obvious, these individuals are left-wing thugs, and those who are committing violence need to be arrested and prosecuted. Antifa is a scourge on our country.”

In recent weeks, Ryan has repeatedly failed to condemn the group, and actively contradicted President Donald Trump’s claim that there were “many sides” responsible for the violence in Charlottesville, following clashes between white nationalists and Antifa protesters.

“There are no sides,” Ryan said in a Facebook post. “That is why we all need to make clear there is no moral relativism when it comes to neo-Nazis. We cannot allow the slightest ambiguity on such a fundamental question.”

Even now, Ryan has yet to offer a personal condemnation of the group. Strong, Ryan’s spokeswoman, has not responded when asked by Breitbart News why Ryan himself has still said nothing about Antifa.

Since the violence in Charlottesville, Antifa members have instigated violence at multiple rallies, including one in Berkeley, California, where two peaceful protesters were hospitalized by members of the group.

Ryan’s supposed statement also comes a day after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi condemned the group to the surprise of many of her supporters.

“The violent actions of people calling themselves Antifa in Berkeley this weekend deserve unequivocal condemnation, and the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted,” Pelosi said in a statement.

