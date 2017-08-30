Mike Pence Calls on West Virginia Businesses to Back President’s Tax Reform Push

Like a tax reform tag team, Vice President Mike Pence followed President Donald Trump’s call for tax reform in Missouri on Wednesday with his own pitch to the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce later the same day.

Pence first asked those gathered, along with the House and the Senate, to support disaster relief funding legislation, to find “ways to support the efforts of organizations like Red Cross, Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse, and so other private organizations that, as we stand here, are providing food and water and blankets and other basic provisions now and in the weeks and months ahead, and to pray.”

advertisement

He went on to say, “…the President and I know that the best way to ensure the long-term recovery of America’s fourth-largest city, and the Gulf Coast region, and our entire country, is robust economic growth, which is what brings me here tonight.”

Pence pointed to Trump’s words from earlier in the day when he sold the idea of massive tax reform to a crowd in Missouri and proposed the “American model” to spur economic growth.

The Vice President referenced Trump’s working to cut regulations, encourage American energy production, and the building of gas pipelines. He spoke of improved employment rates and economic growth under Trump.

Pence asked the audience to think about a three percent growth rate, 12 million new jobs, nearly $10 trillion in economic activity, and an annual $7,000 increase in average income for American families. “And the President sent me here tonight, to make the case to the people of West Virginia on how we can achieve and sustain that kind of economic growth,” said Pence.

The Vice President said that it is Trump’s “strong conviction” to “cut taxes across the board for working families, small businesses, and family farms” now.

Pence spoke of tax cuts under Presidents Ronald Reagan and JFK. He listed the overwhelming amount of dollars that Americans spend every year to hire accountants to wade through the ominous tax code and prepare their taxes. “Our tax code actually kills jobs and stifles the entrepreneurship and the very work ethic that will move our country forward,” Pence continued.

“In short, America’s tax code destroys our wealth, it destroys our jobs, and it destroys the enterprising spirit of the American people,” said Pence.

The Vice President touted the administration’s tax plan and listed four broad principles behind it.

He said the plan would cut marginal tax rates, simplify the tax code, cut out loopholes, make the code flatter and fairer, cut the corporate tax rate, and give small businesses tax relief similar to what corporations get.

Pence urged the crowd, “We need all of the businesses represented here to speak out, to talk to your employees, tell your lawmakers how much you need these tax cuts. Your voice is vitally important, and you need to be more outspoken than ever before.”

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana