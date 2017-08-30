Moms Demand Action’s Secret War on Concealed Carry for Law-Abiding Citizens

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is currently running a secret war on concealed carry for law-abiding citizens.

The word “secret” is apropos when you understand that Moms Demand Action’s method of operation is to block pro-Second Amendment voices from their Twitter account, thereby allowing them to maintain a closed circle wherein the preacher is only talking to the choir. It is like Johannesburg for gun grabbers.

Their current war is being waged via the hashtag #StopCCR, which stands for Stop Concealed Carry Reciprocity. It consists of Moms Demand members taking letters to the offices of U.S. Representatives and demanding that those Reps. oppose national reciprocity.

One of the tweets shows four women in Moms Demand Action t-shirts and/or buttons standing in front of Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) door holding cards that say, “Don’t Gut Our Gun Laws.” The text for the photograph has the hashtag #StoppCCR:

The women look happy in the photo, which only begs the question: Do they not know that Rep. Massie is a sponsor of national reciprocity legislation? In fact, he is the Representative spearheading legislation that will require Washington D.C. to recognize concealed carry permits from every state in the union.

Another tweet shows five women in Moms Demand t-shirts and a boy in a blue gun control shirt with a caption that says they visited Rep. Mike Coffman’s (R-CO) office to ask him to oppose national reciprocity. Do they not know that Coffman is a co-sponsor of H.R. 38, which is Rep. Richard Hudson’s (R-NC) national reciprocity bill?

Hi @RepMikeCoffman Colorado @MomsDemand in your office today to talk about how to #StopCCR We hope it's the first of many meetings! pic.twitter.com/RyJ2ZAobjM — LynnB (@LynnthePin1) August 29, 2017

What must be noted is that Mom Demand Action understands the two things national reciprocity will do and they oppose both. First, it will allow law-abiding citizens to be armed for self-defense as they travel state-to-state in their cars, trucks, and SUVs. This is unacceptable to gun-controllers and Moms Demand Action’s war against national reciprocity proves it.

Secondly, Moms Demand Action understands that national reciprocity will obliterate many municipal and state-level infringements on the Second Amendment. For example, California and Illinois will not be able to deny the exercise of the Second Amendment to law-abiding out-of-state guests once national reciprocity is in place. Currently, both states mandate that law-abiding out-of-state guests remained unarmed, which is a fancy way of demanding that they remain victims in waiting.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.