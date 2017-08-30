SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Politico’s Matt Wuerker Mocks Texas Hurricane Victims in Political Cartoon

by Thomas D. Williams, Ph.D.30 Aug 20170

The left-leaning Politico website has taken a potshot at white southern Christians in an insulting new cartoon depicting believers as stupid and still yearning for the secession of the south.

In the vignette, an overweight white Christian in a cowboy hat, sporting a shirt made of the Confederate flag, thanks God for sending “angels” to save his family from Hurricane Harvey. A member of the rescue team corrects the man, telling him, “Er, actually Coast Guard… sent by the government.”

Politico chose to run the cartoon by Matt Wuerker just as countless southerners, many of whom are devout Christians, are trying to salvage their homes and lives from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey, which has caused unprecedented damage including more than two dozen deaths and 30,000 displaced persons.

Politico yanked a Tweet of the offensive vignette after a number of people complained of the site’s blatant anti-Christian bigotry.

