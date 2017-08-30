Nolte: Texans Don’t Want Empathy, They Want the Help Trump Has So Far Delivered

One of the biggest mistakes a person can make is forgetting that not everyone in the world thinks the way they do. This is especially true for the left-wing pajama boys who infest the establishment media and Republican party. How else to explain this breathtakingly stupid narrative against President Trump over his supposed lack of empathy for the people suffering in Texas under the oppression of Hurricane Harvey?

To no one’s surprise, one of the primary pipe organs complaining about this lack of sweet feelz, is the fake news factory we call CNN. Looking tweedy and exactly like someone eager to discuss ObamaCare on Christmas morning over a cup of hot cocoa, CNN’s Jeff Zeleny moaned that he has seen, “Very little in terms of empathy from this president. Very little in terms of emotion or talking directly to the people of Texas.”

And yes, this is the same Jeff Zeleny who once asked President Obama to tell the world about what most “enchants” him.

Things were not any better over at Fox News, where former-Bush 43 press secretary Ari Fleischer all but bit his lip to express his dismay over Trump’s lack of the sweet feelz, “There was something missing from what President Trump said, that’s the empathy for the people who suffer.”

I cannot think of a better rebuttal to all of this metrosexual nonsense than this heroic woman‘s response to CNN’s oh-so empathetic questioning:

Like people are really breaking down, and you are all sitting here with cameras and microphones trying to ask us what the fuck is wrong with us. And you really trying to understand with the microphone still in my face with me shivering cold, with my kids wet and you are still putting a microphone in my face.

That woman is not looking for empathy, she is looking for some help — right now — in solving her immediate problems. And Trump is showing his empathy through action, by doing everything in his power to solve those immediate problems.

While I have never been in a natural disaster, like most people, I have certainly lived through my share of crises, and the last thing you are looking for in the middle of a crisis is something as utterly useless and symbolic as empathy — especially from a stranger. If my house is underwater, if my kids don’t know where they are going to sleep, if everything I have ever worked for is about to be washed away into the Gulf of Mexico, I don’t want your stupid feelz, your squeezing of my shoulder, your words. What I do want is action, competence, a plan, and a way out of this.

And that is exactly what Trump has so far delivered.

Let me put it this way…

Under Trump’s leadership, the federal government is so far doing such a good job, all our useless media has to bellyache over is feelz and shoes.

Yes, there is still plenty of time for Trump to screw up. We are talking about the federal government here. But so far the president has done a superb job, has done exactly what I would want my president to do in a horrific crisis — which is to get the gears turning, the money flowing, and the boots on the ground necessary to give me my life back.

Something else Trump has done that is so much more important than biting his lip, is to express his confidence in Texans. Instead of making this tragedy all about him with phony tears, in what is almost certain to be THE iconic political moment of Harvey, Trump climbed a ladder, hoisted the Texas flag, and announce that “Texas can handle anything!”

Oh. Hell. Yes.

If I need it, the only people I want empathy from are friends and loved ones. From doctors, all I want is professionalism and a game plan. From first responders, all I want are the jaws of life. From presidents, all I want is the red tape hit with a flamethrower. From the media, all I want is their demise.

Granted, I’m not a Texan but I have adopted the South as my home, and down here we get all the emotional support we need from kin and neighbors. Everyone else just needs to do their damn job, and right now Trump is showing just how much he cares by doing the best job anyone could ask for.

