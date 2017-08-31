Donald Trump Slashes Obamacare Outreach Funding by 90 Percent

President Donald Trump’s administration is cutting money used to promote Obamacare from $100 million to $10 million, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“The Trump Administration is determined to serve the American people instead of trying to sell them a bad deal,” said HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley in a call with reporters, according to The Hill.

advertisement

Officials detailed plans to cut funding for Obamacare outside “navigators” by 41 percent. The navigators are groups who profit by hitting targeted goals of people into the system.

An HHS official described the advertising program as a “bad deal” with “diminishing returns,” according to TPM.

“There are diminishing returns from this spending,” one senior official said. “People are generally aware of Obamacare and the exchanges. They are aware of the products out there and aware they can sign up.”