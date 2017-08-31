Jeb Bush Begs Donald Trump: ‘Come to DACA’s Defense’

Failed presidential candidate Jeb Bush wants President Donald Trump to save former President Barack Obama’s executive decree offering temporary amnesty to illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children.

“Come to DACA’s defense, Mr. Trump,” Bush wrote on Twitter, sharing a link to a Miami Herald editorial. “With Presidential leadership, this can be resolved.”

The emotional editorial recalls Trump’s assertion to deal with DACA recipients “with heart,” urging him to keep it in place.

“Trump can terminate DACA with the stroke of a pen,” the editorial reads. “That would be a shameful mistake.”

The editorial cites a left-wing study from the Center for American Progress showing the economic contribution of illegal immigrants benefiting from the program.

“Condemning them to possible deportation would be heartbreaking,” the editorial declares.

The editorial advises Trump to leave the Obama-era program intact and to defend it in court, despite a legal challenge led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.