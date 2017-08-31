Kellogg’s Job Cuts Come to Corporate Headquarters

After cutting hundreds of jobs around the country, job cuts have now descended on the Kellogg’s headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The breakfast food giant announced its newest cuts this week, saying as many as 223 employees will lose their jobs, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported.

“Today, we are announcing our intent to simplify and streamline our operations by focusing each of our RTEC plants on at least two scaled manufacturing platforms, such as rice or bran,” Kellogg spokesman Kris Charles said. “If finalized, these changes would optimize the capacity we currently have, allow for future growth and decrease the total cost-per-pound in our RTEC network, which will improve margins.”

Charles added that the company is simplifying operations and refocusing on rice production for its Rice Krispies Treats and production of its bran cereals, two products that have shown recent growth.

Several other production lines will be shuttered, but not dismantled in case demand rises.

The cuts in Michigan come on the heels of massive cuts across the country after the company launched its “Special K” project to retool its systems of warehousing and distribution.

To name just a few states hit by the cuts, Kellogg’s laid off workers in North Carolina where almost 500 were fired; nearly 300 were fired in facilities in New York, 219 workers were cut in Minnesota, and 500 were laid off in Pennsylvania.

