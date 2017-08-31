Mississippi Teen Allegedly Stabbed Woman, Cut off Her Ear Before Stealing Car

A Mississippi teenager has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck and chest, cut off her ear, and stole her car Tuesday evening.

Corey Smith, 14, is being charged as an adult for aggravated assault, auto theft, and armed robbery in connection with the incident, the Daily Mail reported.

The Clarion-Ledger reports thatthe attack, which took place in the 61-year-old victim’s driveway at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, left her in critical condition.

A relative of the victim told KMBC that the woman parked her vehicle in her driveway, got out, and walked a few steps to her house when the young teen approached her from the side of the house.

As she opened her door, the teen cut off the woman’s ear and stabbed her multiple times in the neck and chest, the relative said.

The family member added that the teen allegedly took off in the woman’s vehicle after snatching her purse and car keys.

Police say they found the woman in a pool of blood.

The woman’s family said she underwent two surgeries Wednesday and is expected to undergo a third.

Jackson police say they were able to recover the woman’s 2016 Toyota RAV4 Wednesday morning, just hours after it was reportedly stolen.

Smith is being held on $225,000 bond.