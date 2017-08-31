WATCH: Out-of-Control Car Emerged from Woods Yards Away from Trump’s Motorcade

An out-of-control car emerged from a wooded area and stopped just yards away from President Trump’s motorcade in Missouri, according to a video of the incident.

The video shows the white sedan appear out-of-the-blue as the envoy of black vehicles guarding the president passed by.

Clayte Hefner, who shot the video, said he meant to capture the presidential motorcade coming down the road in Springfield when spotted the car coming from the woods with two women inside, KOLR reported.

KOLR reports that the vehicle was disabled and hit a ditch.

“Oh my gosh! Look at the car that came out of the woods. That car right there just drove out of the woods!” a man in the video shouted.

Springfield police said the out-of-control car emerged from the woods because its brakes failed.

A spokesperson for the police told KYTV that the driver came out of a nearby Bass Pro warehouse when her brakes failed, and she headed down an embankment.

Police say they have not made any arrests and did not report any injuries in this incident.