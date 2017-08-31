White House: Donald Trump Donating $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Victims

President Donald Trump plans to donate a million dollars to victims of Hurricane Harvey, according to the White House.

“He would like to join in the efforts that a lot of the people that we’ve seen across this country do and he’s pledging $1 million of personal money to the fund,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Thursday.

The money will come from his personal funds, Sanders confirmed, not from the Trump organization.

When asked what group he would donate the money to, Sanders asked the press for a recommendation.

“He’s actually asked that I check with the folks in this room since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that are best and most effective,” she said.

Sanders also confirmed that Trump is planning to return to Texas for another visit of the damage from the storm, likely traveling to Houston to witness the flooding.