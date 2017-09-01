45,000 Illegals Using DACA Backdoor to Get Green Cards

President Barack Obama’s deputies opened a little-known immigration backdoor to put 45,000 DACA illegals on a multistep path to citizenship, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

According to the committee, the “advanced parole” loophole has ensured:

advertisement

As of August 21, 2017, 45,447 DACA recipients have been approved for advance parole through an I-131 Application for travel documents. This approval allows a DACA recipient to travel out of the country and legally return, making them eligible to adjust their immigration status and receive a green card.

Overall, 60,000 of the 800,000 DACA illegals have been allowed to apply for Green Cards via several legal routes. That number includes the 45,000 DACA illegals who are using the “advanced parole” backdoor.

So far, 40,000 DACA illegals have been approved to get Green Cards. Many have received the cards, and 2,181 have subsequently applied for citizenship.

The “advanced parole” backdoor has been used for several years. The process works like this: DACA illegals asked officials in Obama’s Department of Homeland Security if they could go home for an emergency and be allowed back into the United States under the “advanced parole” status. The status was previously reserved for a few emergencies, such as a sick traveler on an international flight.

Once approval was granted, the DACA illegal went home — usually to Mexico — and returned back to the United States via the legal process. The legal return allowed them to use many other features in the immigration law to file for Green Cards status.

Once given a Green Card, the former illegal can gain citizenship and voting rights after several years.

Citizenship gives the former illegals full access to U.S. federal spending programs, and also the “chain migration” right to seek citizenship for the parents who brought the illegals into the United States as children.

BREAKING: @ChuckGrassley has received confirmation from DHS that nearly 39,514 DACA recipients have received green cards #EndDACA — NumbersUSA (@NumbersUSA) September 1, 2017

The September 1 statement from the judiciary committee said:

Preliminary data provided by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in response to recent inquiries from the House and Senate Judiciary Committees indicate that the Obama administration allowed thousands of DACA recipients to exploit an immigration law loophole to obtain green cards. The data also show that more than a thousand DACA recipients have already obtained citizenship. The DACA program was never intended to provide a pathway to citizenship, and the program’s legal future is in jeopardy. As of August 21, 2017, 45,447 DACA recipients have been approved for advance parole through an I-131 Application for travel documents. This approval allows a DACA recipient to travel out of the country and legally return, making them eligible to adjust their immigration status and receive a green card. Another 3,993 had their applications denied. The data provided indicates 59,778 DACA recipients have applied for Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) status—also known as a ‘green card’—and 39,514 have been approved. Of those who received LPR status, 2,181 have applied for U.S. citizenship and 1,056 have become U.S. citizens.

The news about the 45,000 Green Cards comes as President Trump decides whether to end the DACA amnesty, which now provides work-permits and Social Security cards to 800,000 illegals.

Business groups, GOP leaders, as well as Trump’s globalist aides, Democrats and the establishment media, are pressuring Trump to preserve the DACA program despite his campaign promise to immediately revoke the amnesty. He is expected to announce a decision by Monday.