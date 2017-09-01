Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Says ‘Maine’s Whiteness Is Bad News’

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Eves believes “Main’s whiteness is bad news” according to remarks he delivered during a Maine People’s Alliance event this week.

According to Maine First Media and Big League Politics, the former Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives delivered the remarks while addressing a group of nearly one hundred activists and grassroots supporters Wednesday evening at the “Resistance Rising” forum event put on by the Maine People’s Alliance in Lewiston.

Eves reportedly said Maine is going to be in trouble if it does not attract a more diverse population.

Organizers of the event ironically noted that the Wednesday’s gathering was put together to “help everyday Mainers and fight back against the racist and xenophobic rhetoric and policies coming from Washington and Augusta.”

According to the Sun Journal, the event was attended by “seven Democrats who are eyeing the possibility of becoming Maine’s next governor,” along with three congressional hopefuls.

Maine GOP Chair Dr. Demi Kouzounas responded to Eves’s statement saying, “This is yet another revelation that Maine Democrats are sadly more focused on the color of people’s skin than the content of their character.” Kouzounas added, “Maine people are looking for answers on issues such as jobs, taxes, the state budget, energy costs and welfare reform, and Mark Eves is instead focusing on the color of our residents’ skin and identity politics. Maine voters see through the cynical identity politics of liberal Democrats like Mark Eves.”

This is not the first time a Caucasian, Democratic member of the “Pine Tree State” has expressed a self-deprecating view.

Big League Politics reported that in April that a former candidate for the Maine State Senate was caught on video celebrating the rise in suicide among white males.

“You know, today I saw a thing that said a lot of men — white men — are committing suicide,” Richard Fochtmann said. “And I almost said yeah! Great!”

Fochtmann added, “Then I thought about it, and I thought, well, maybe I shouldn’t say that in public.”

