Donald Trump Declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer for Hurricane Harvey Victims

President Donald Trump declared Sunday a national day of prayer for Hurricane Harvey victims. The president signed a declaration after he met with several faith leaders and evangelical ministers.

“As response and recovery efforts continue, and as Americans provide much-needed relief to the people of Texas and Louisiana, we are reminded of Scripture’s promise that ‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,'” Trump said in a statement. “Melania and I are grateful to everyone devoting time, effort, and resources to the ongoing response, recovery, and rebuilding efforts.”

The president signed a statement declaring Sunday, September 3, as a national day of prayer.

“We’ve received prayers from people across the entire world, this has been a unifying effort and it has galvanized the best of America,” Trump said in remarks to the press at the White House.

He called for the country to pray for everyone in Texas and Louisiana still recovering from the storm.

“Individuals of every background are striving for the same goal, to aid and comfort people facing devastating losses,” he said.

Evangelical Pastor Robert Jeffress followed the signing of the declaration with a prayer in the Oval Office.