Donald Trump’s DACA Mystery: ‘We Love the Dreamers’

President Donald Trump did not signal his decision on ending former President Obama’s executive amnesty for illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children, but signaled compassion for the people affected by the law.

When asked by reporters what he planned to do about the program, Trump said that he would make a decision soon.

advertisement

“We’ll issue it sometime over the weekend; sometime today or over the weekend, we’ll have a decision,” Trump said.

But the president signaled support for the group of illegal immigrants, described as “Dreamers” by amnesty advocates.

“We love the Dreamers. We love everybody,” he said. “We think the Dreamers are terrific,” Trump said but did not signal what his planned decision might be.

The president is facing increased pressure from business groups and CEOs who want him to keep the program that offers “Dreamers” amnesty and a work permit allowing them to work in the United States.

Advocates of the program are optimistic that Trump will fail to keep his campaign promise to end the program which is criticized as unconstitutional.

Despite reports from Fox News that Trump plans to end the program, White House officials insisted on Friday that the president’s decision was still under review.