Gary Cohn was on CNBC Friday morning to discuss the August jobs numbers.

During the interview, Cohn dodged the question of whether Trump calls him a “globalist.”

“Is it true that the president calls you a globalist and is demanding tariffs?” CNBC’s Sarah Eisen asked.

“Look, the president and I have very open and robust discussion on trade, on the economy, on economic growth, on job,” Cohn said. “”We have a very good relationship and we’re always talking about ways to grow the U.S. economy and put workers back to work and increase wages. That’s his mission and my mission.”

Translation: Trump does call him a globalist.

And–more importantly–Cohn is not a supporter of trade tariffs. If he were, it would have been very easy for him to have endorsed tariffs right then and there. Instead, he bragged about having “a very good relationship” with the president.