Hillary Clinton Charging Big Bucks on ‘What Happened’ Book Tour

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is cashing in on the release of her new book about her doomed presidential campaign, with VIP packages for her speaking tour coming in at well over $2,000.

Clinton, who famously said her and President Bill Clinton were “dead broke” when they left the White House, has shown a penchant for turning a speaking appearance into a quick buck.

So infamous did Clinton become for her costly speaking appearances that her primary opponent Bernie Sanders made her high-dollar speaking appearances to Goldman Sachs a central, and damaging, issue that carried through to Election Day.

But now, Clinton is back on the speaking circuit with the upcoming September 12 release of her book, What Happened, and it seems that old habits die hard. Clinton will reportedly be charging top dollar for the privilege of hearing her opine on why she lost the election to President Donald Trump.

According to Fox News, a “VIP platinum ticket” for a Sept. 28 talk in Toronto — including two front-row seats, a pic with Clinton, and a signed copy of the book — will cost a peachy $2,375.95. Similar pricing is available in Montreal and Vancouver. General admission tickets (now sold out) went for approximately $70.

“It is standard for high profile authors to do book tours that sell tickets to events, but Clinton’s tour takes it to a new level of greed,” an industry source told Fox News.

A spokesman for Simon and Schuster said that such fees were not unusual.

“Tickets typically include a book,” Cary Goldstein, the executive director of publicity at Simon & Schuster, told Fox News. “Such was the case with tours for recent books by Megyn Kelly, Bob Gates, and any number of public personalities. Lecture venues have become a central component of book tours for public figures.”

The publishing house has already released extracts of the book, showing Clinton calling Trump a “creep” for allegedly standing a bit too close to her during the second presidential debate.

“It was incredibly uncomfortable,” she said. “He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled. It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, well, what would you do?”

“Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly: ‘Back up you creep, get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back up.’”

“I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing with men trying to throw me off,” added Clinton.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.