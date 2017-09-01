Melania Trump to Hurricane Victims: ‘Be Strong’

First lady Melania Trump addressed Americans suffering the effects of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, thanking the volunteers who helped rescue victims of the storm.

“I want to thank all the volunteers all across the country who came to help in Texas,” she said. “Fantastic job.”

advertisement

The first lady made her remarks during a meeting in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump and representatives of the Salvation Army, the Southern Baptist relief group, and the Red Cross.

She reminded Americans that she and Donald Trump would visit Texas and Louisiana on Saturday.

“I just want to tell them to be strong and everything will be ok at the end,” she said.

The president thanked the relief groups for providing assistance to the Americans affected by the storm.