‘Save DACA’: Over 300 Corporate Leaders Issue Desperate Last Plea to Donald Trump

A swarm of business leaders signed a letter begging President Donald Trump to keep DACA in place, despite his promise to supporters that he would end it on day one of his administration.
“Unless we act now to preserve the DACA program, all 780,000 hardworking young people will lose their ability to work legally in this country, and every one of them will be at immediate risk of deportation,” the letter signed by over 300 business leaders, presidents, and CEOs reads.
The letter is signed by top technology leaders such as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandburg.
“Dreamers are vital to the future of our companies and our economy. With them, we grow and create jobs,” the letter continued. “They are part of why we will continue to have a global competitive advantage.”
See the list of business leaders that have signed the letter below:
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Audley Logan Sr.
|President
|3-C Technology, LLC
|Paul Fox
|Partner
|310 Architects & Interiors, Inc.
|Joe Thomas
|Owner
|4t Management and Maintenance
|Angela Stergis
|CEO
|92Seven
|Jack Armstong
|President
|Acumen, LLC
|Rob Dhoble
|CEO
|Adherent Health
|Aaron Bell
|CEO
|AdRoll
|Francisco Torres-Aranda, Jr.
|Founder & President
|Advanced-Tec Materials, LLC
|Max Levchin
|Chairman & CEO
|Affirm
|Jeffrey S. Collins
|Vice President and General Counsel
|After School App
|Martin H. Richenhagen
|President & CEO
|AGCO Corporation
|Shamilla Mansingh
|President
|AHM Contractors Corp
|Brian Chesky
|Co-Founder, CEO, Head of Community
|Airbnb
|Kevin P. Ryan
|Chairman & CEO
|Alleycorp and MongoDB
|Jeff Bezos
|CEO
|Amazon
|Tim Sullivan
|President & CEO
|Ancestry.com
|Magdalena I. King
|General Manager
|Antlers at Vail
|Myles Kleeger
|President
|Appboy
|Tim Cook
|Apple
|Alden Bruce Badger
|Chairman and CEO
|Aqueous Solutions Global
|Nia Ogletree
|CEO
|Arielle Management Group, LLC
|Gonzalo de la Melena Jr.
|President & CEO
|Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
|Steven Zylstra
|President & CEO
|Arizona Technology Council
|Jack Davis
|Owner
|Audit Resources, LLC
|Andrew Anagnost
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|AutoDesk Inc.
|Zaheer Faruqi
|Owner
|Aventure Aviation
|Andrea Guzman
|Owner
|Ayuda Hispana LLC
|Robert Cheetham
|CEO
|Azavea
|Jay Steinmetz
|CEO
|Barcoding Inc.
|Ujjwal Gupta
|Co-Founder/COO
|BenchPrep
|Jeremy Levine (Partner, Bessemer Ventures)
|Tamara Drangstveit
|DOJ Accredited Rep
|Bethany Immigration Services
|Rosalyn Ryan
|CEO
|Bicgen Foundation
|RIchard Basile
|CEO
|BioPontis Alliance for Rare Diseases
|Bernard Yoo
|CEO
|Bombfell Inc.
|Elyse D. Cherry
|CEO
|Boston Community Capital, Inc
|Henrik Johansson
|CEO
|Boundless Network
|Aaron Levie
|CEO
|Box
|Jim Breyer
|Founder and CEO
|Breyer Capital
|Andy Feinberg
|CEO
|Brightcove Inc.
|Brit Morin
|Founder and CEO
|Brit + Co
|Charlie O’Donnell
|Partner
|Brooklyn Bridge Ventures
|Warren E. Buffett
|Alex Torrenegra
|CEO
|Bunny, Inc
|Gary Chahil
|CEO
|C.C.I Inc
|Dr. Andrew P Mallon PhD GPharmC
|CEO
|Calista Therapeutics
|Stas Gayshan
|Managing Director
|Cambridge Innovation Center
|Timothy Rowe
|CEO
|Cambridge Innovation Center
|Brian Dacey
|President
|Cambridge Innovation Center
|Thomas Karwaki
|President
|Capital Dynamics LLC
|Fred Schmidt
|Director of International Affairs
|Capital Factory
|Kevin Jones
|CEO
|Cardinal Resources Inc
|Jonathan Schwartz
|CEO
|CareZone Inc.
|Carl Young
|Owner
|Carl Young Floral
|Philip Krim
|CEO
|Casper
|Bill Kunkler
|Executive Vice President
|CC Industries
|Ira Combs
|CEO
|CCH Inc.
|Ellen Shaffer
|Co-Director
|Center for Policy Analysis
|Geoffrey Hueter
|CTO
|Certona Corporation
|Daniel Yanisse
|CEO
|Checkr
|Dave Borders Jr.
|GC
|Chegg
|Samuel C. Scott III
|Chairman
|Chicago Sister Cities International Program
|Melanie Chischilly
|CEO
|Chischilly Designs
|Chuck Robbins
|CEO
|Cisco Systems
|Andrew Rasiej
|Co-Founder
|Civic Hall
|Fritz Lanman
|CEO
|ClassPass Inc.
|Joseph Bollin
|President
|Clean Energy Solutions
|Gayle Gaines
|President
|Clean Energy Solutions
|Dr Renee Entzminger
|CEO
|Clinical Alliance Partners
|Mike Olson
|Founder and Chief Strategy Officer
|Cloudera
|Hila Raz
|CEO & Co-Founder
|Coalition
|Wendy Jameson
|Co-Founder & CEO
|Colnatec
|Othman Laraki
|President
|Color Genomics
|Jeff Wasden
|President
|Colorado Business Roundtable
|Lindsay Baker
|President
|Comfy
|Robert Bertrand
|President/CEO
|Concord Servicing Corporation
|Patty Johnson
|President
|Connections Marketing & Communications
|Javier Cota
|CEO
|Cotax LLC DBA SuperTax Svc
|Joyce Nelson
|Owner
|Coz
|Carole and Gordon Segal
|Co-Founders, Crate and Barrel
|Crate and Barrel
|Dr. Thomas Ross
|CEO
|Critical Medical Solutions Inc
|Courtney Spence
|Founder & CEO
|CSpence Group
|John Reing
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|CSRA
|Robert Glaser
|Principal
|Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR
|Brook Kohn
|Co-Founder & CEO
|DACA Time
|Marie McGrath
|CEO
|Demand Lighting USA
|Jeff Bleich
|CEO
|Dentons Diplomatic Solutions
|A. Gabriel Esteban, PhD
|President
|DePaul University
|Michael Guthrie
|CEO
|Detroit Chassis LLC
|Diana Bello
|Creative Director and Owner
|Diana Bello Studio LLC
|Dan Springer
|CEO
|DocuSign
|Donna M. Carroll
|President
|Dominican University
|Drew Houston
|CEO & Co-Founder
|Dropbox
|Michael Giles
|Owner
|Dynamic Capabilities LLC
|Andy Wildenberg
|President
|E3 Power
|David Wenig
|President & CEO
|eBay
|Robert West
|CEO
|Echelon One
|Vibhu Mittal
|CEO
|Edmodo
|Jacob Schatz
|SVP & General Counsel
|Electronic Arts
|Trini Garibay
|President
|ELITE
|Anthony E. Hargrove
|CEO
|Ella Austin Community Center
|Laurene Powell Jobs
|Emerson Collective
|William Recker
|Chair Emeritus
|Energy Innovation Center
|Nanxi Li
|CEO/Founder
|Enplug
|Mahi Inampudi
|Vice President of Product and Technology
|ENVOY Global
|Edward Doughty
|Managing Director
|Epic Capital Wealth Management
|Kathleen Cook
|Owner
|Esso Skin Care
|Jose Luis Prado
|President and CEO
|Evans Food Group
|Seth Cassel
|President and Partner
|EveryMundo
|Anton Diego
|Founder
|EveryMundo
|John Rowe
|Chairman Emeritus
|Excelon Corporation
|Mark Zuckerberg
|Founder & CEO
|Sheryl Sandberg
|COO
|Christina Shatzen
|Director of Marketing and Communications
|Fast Forward
|Craig Gaylord
|CEO
|Fiesta Foods
|Kami Hinger
|Partner
|FireTest Company
|James Park
|CEO
|Fitbit
|Julio Fuentes
|President & CEO
|Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
|John Dohm
|President
|Florida Transatlantic Holdings
|Jeff Bussgang
|Partner
|Flybridge
|Bruce Heyman
|Ambassador
|Former US Ambassador to Canada
|Trevor Cornwell
|President
|Forum280, Inc.
|Ivye Allen
|President & CEO
|Foundation for the Mid South
|Jeff Glueck
|CEO
|Foursquare
|Scott Osborn
|President and Co-Owner
|Fox Run Vineyards
|Glen Popple
|CEO
|Fractured Imagination, LLC
|Dilawar Syed
|President
|Freshworks
|Ryan Matzner
|Co-Founder
|Fueled Collective
|Todd Schulte
|President
|FWD.us
|Jake Schwartz
|CEO
|General Assembly
|Steven A. Denning
|Chairman
|General Atlantic
|Mary Barra
|CEO
|General Motors
|Robert Hohman
|CEO
|Glassdoor
|Arthur H. JacksonJr.MBA
|CEO
|Global AHJ Group
|John Csaszar
|CEO
|Global Capital Funding Group, LLC
|Patrice Iverson-Summer
|President
|Global Trading Resources, Inc.
|Saeid Kamalpour
|President
|Globink
|Rob Solomon
|CEO
|GoFundMe
|Sundar Pichai
|CEO
|Google Inc.
|Donald Graham
|Chairman
|Graham Holdings Company
|Tim O’Shaughnessy
|CEO
|Graham Holdings Company
|Cris Mercado
|Founder
|Grant Answers
|Luis A. Rodriguez
|President & CEO
|Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
|Loren Kruger
|CEO
|Green Plastic Pallets
|Mark M. Greenough
|President
|Greenough Consulting Group
|Reid Hoffman
|Partner
|Greylock Partners
|Deborah Quazzo
|President
|GSV Acceleration Fund
|Yenvy Truong
|Co-Founder
|HealthSnap Solutions
|Keith Alperin
|CEO
|Helium Foot Software
|Meg Whitman
|CEO
|Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
|Mary C Howe
|President
|Howe Corporation
|M. S. Hunter
|President
|Hunter Hawk Inc
|Charles Blum
|President
|IAS Group Ltd.
|Terrie Hellman
|President
|ICHC
|Alan W. Cramb
|President
|Illinois Institute of Technology
|Mark Harris
|President & CEO
|Illinois Science & Technology Coalition
|Fred Hoch
|CEO
|Illinois Technology Association
|Alan Schaaf
|CEO
|Imgur Inc
|Geoff Mamlet
|Executive Chairman
|Impact Hub Boston
|Ed Moore
|President
|Independent Colleges & Universities of Florida
|David Mandelbrot
|CEO
|Indiegogo
|James Bost
|CEO
|Insight Research
|Amy Rao
|CEO
|Integrated Archive Systems, Inc.
|Mary Motsenbocker
|President
|International Tourism Marketing
|Sinan Kanatsiz
|Chairman
|Internet Marketing Association (IMA)
|Don Swift
|President
|iON Oklahoma Publishing
|Ken Blow
|President & CEO
|ISG Illumination Systems, LLC
|Trisha Degg
|VP, Talent Programs & Executive Director
|ITA and TechForward
|Anurag Kumar
|CEO
|iTexico
|Steve Jones
|President
|Jaap-Orr/Green Energy Enterprises
|Jason Finkelman
|Owner
|Jason Finkelman Law
|Harry Kargman
|CEO
|Kargo Global
|Brook Byers
|Partner
|Kleiner Perkins
|John Doerr
|Partner
|Kleiner Perkins
|Amol Sarva
|CEO
|Knotel
|Jeff Kurz
|Principal
|Kurz Group, Inc.
|Martin B. Anstice
|President and CEO
|Lam Research Corporation
|Louise noeth
|President
|LandSpeed Productions
|Raul Font
|Executive Director
|Latino Community Development Agency
|Daniel Stewart
|Managing Partner
|Law Office of Daniel Stewart, PLLC
|Michael R. Jarecki
|Principal
|Law Office of Michael R. Jarecki, LLC
|Robert D. Ahlgren
|Owner
|Law Office of Robert D Ahlgren and Associates
|Leah Duckett
|Owner
|Law Office of Robert D Ahlgren and Associates
|Kathleen M. Vannucci
|Owner
|Law Office of Robert D Ahlgren and Associates
|Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch
|Owner
|Lincoln-Goldfinch Law
|Jed Smith
|Chairman of the Board
|Linden Lab
|Jeff Weiner
|CEO
|David Suarez
|Vice President
|Los Comales Restaurants
|John Zimmer
|Co-Founder
|Lyft
|Logan Green
|Co-Founder
|Lyft
|Jason Rosenthal
|CEO
|Lytro, Inc.
|Delano Wilson
|CEO
|M*A*C*S* LLC
|Pompello D. Rivera
|President & Owner
|M&L Contractor LLC
|Julian Martinez
|COO
|MaestroConference
|Noramay
|Co-Founder & General Partner
|Make in LA
|James Corrigan
|CEO
|Manage Operations
|Eric Gundersen
|CEO
|Mapbox
|Chris Lien
|Chief Executive Officer
|Marin Software Incorporated
|Arne Sorenson
|President and CEO
|Marriott International
|Mike Fernandez
|Chairman
|MBF Healthcare Partners
|Fiona McEntee
|Managing Attorney
|McEntee Law Group
|Scott Heiferman
|Co-Founder & CEO
|Meetup
|Matthew Meltzer
|Partner
|Meltzer Hellrung LLC
|Brad Smith
|President & Chief Legal Officer
|Microsoft Corporation
|Satya Nadella
|CEO
|Microsoft Corporation
|Sarah Miyazawa LaFleur
|Founder & CEO
|MMLaFleur
|Mark O’Neill
|CTO
|MMLaFleur
|Sameer Soleja
|CEO
|Molecule Software
|Michael Townsend
|President & Owner
|MRT Management Group
|Michael Kempner
|CEO
|MWWPR
|Faquiry Diaz-Cala
|Executive Chairman
|mxHero Inc
|Alex Nogales
|President and CEO
|National Hispanic Media Coalition
|Reed Hastings
|CEO
|Netflix
|Patrick Lo
|CEO/Chairman
|NETGEAR
|Shafqat Islam
|CEO
|NewsCred
|Jared Kalmanson
|General Counsel
|NewsCred
|Sergio Suarez
|President and Co-Founder
|North American Institute for Mexican Advancement
|Morton Schapiro
|President
|Northwestern University
|Jacob Babcock
|Founder & CEO
|NuCurrent
|Erik K. Grimmelmann
|President
|NY Tech Alliance
|Boyede O. Sobitan
|Co-Founder/CEO
|Oja Express
|David Castillo
|President
|Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
|Tom Hurvis
|Founder and Chairman
|Old World Industries, LLC
|Alex Kazerani
|Chairman and CEO
|OpenPath Security Inc
|Mark Orlando
|Owner
|Orlando Network Services
|Kay Ospital
|Owner
|Ospital Farms
|Shradha Agarwal
|President & Founder
|Outcome Health
|Rishi Shah
|CEO & Founder
|Outcome Health
|Paul Metselaar
|Chairman and CEO
|Ovation Travel
|Elie Gordis
|Executive Vice President and General Counsel
|Ovation Travel
|David Zalesne
|President
|Owen Steel Company
|Elliott Ozment
|Founder and Managing Attorney
|Ozment Law
|Kristen Sonday
|COO
|Paladin
|Naveen Chopra
|CFO and Interim CFO
|Pandora Media
|Amir Rubin
|CEO
|Paracosm
|Frances Arazi
|President & CEO
|Pastourelle, LLC
|Jack Conte
|CEO
|Patreon
|Dan Schulman
|CEO
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|W Mark Clark
|President & CEO
|Pima Council on Aging
|Russ Yelton
|CEO
|Pinnacle Transplant Technologies
|Katie Bethell
|Founder and Executive Director
|PL+US
|Brian Sugar, Lisa Sugar
|Lisa and Brian Sugar, Founders, President and CEO of POPSUGAR Inc.
|POPSUGAR Inc.
|Rosemarie Withee
|President & CEO
|Portal Integrators LLC
|Bastian Lehmann
|Co-Founder and CEO
|Postmates
|Penny Pritzker
|Chairman
|PSP Capital and Former US Secretary of Commerce
|Konrad Feldman
|CEO & Co-Founder
|Quantcast
|John Palizzi
|President & CEO
|Quantum Renewable Energy, Inc.
|Patti Smith
|Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer
|Querium
|Kim Scott
|Author and Co-Founder
|Radical Candor
|George Bousis
|Founder & CEO
|Raise
|David Wilcox
|CEO
|ReachScale
|Rob Glaser
|Founder, Chairman and CEO
|RealNetworks, Inc.
|Ric Elias
|Co-Founder/CEO
|Red Ventures
|Yamili Quezada
|Owner
|Rising Time Investments
|John Paul Demirdjian
|COO
|Road to Status
|John Bauschard
|Founder
|Road to Status
|Javad Khazaeli
|Co-Founder
|Road to Status
|Robert Acquaye
|CEO
|Robden Enterprises
|David D. Hiller
|President and CEO
|Robert R. McCormick Foundation
|Robert Roche
|Founder & President
|Roche Enterprises
|Edi Demaj
|Co-Founder, COO & Managing Partner
|RocketFiber
|Cathy Rodriguez
|CEO
|Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
|Marc Benioff
|Chairman & CEO
|Salesforce
|Amy Weaver
|President, Legal & General Council
|Salesforce
|Alison Phillips
|Communications Director
|San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce
|Edgar Rincon
|Owner
|Servicios Latinos LLC
|Blanca Rincon
|Services Specialist/Manager
|Servicios Latinos LLC
|Jon Oringer
|CEO
|Shutterstock
|Samir Mayekar
|Co-Founder and CEO
|SiNode Systems
|Greg Siskind
|Partner
|Siskind Susser, PC
|Lynn Susser
|Partner
|Siskind Susser, PC
|Jamie Alford
|Founder and CEO
|Ski White Diamond
|Jennifer Smith
|Managing Partner
|Smith Immigration
|Greg Smith
|President
|Smith Sterling
|James Harrison
|President
|Soda Strippers International
|Roy Lee
|CEO & President
|Solutions Learning, Inc.
|Bijan Sabet
|Co-Founder and General Partner
|Spark Capital
|Felicia Bruce
|CEO
|Spirit Enterprises
|Harrison Tang
|CEO
|Spokeo
|Rob Shepardson
|Partner and Co-Founder
|SS+K
|Kevin Johnson
|president & chief executive officer
|Starbucks Coffee Company
|Erika Lucas
|Founder & CEO
|StitchCrew
|James Quarles
|CEO
|Strava
|Patrick Collison
|CEO
|Stripe
|John Nahm
|Managing Partner
|Strong Ventures
|Nikolay Borisov
|Founder & CEO
|SuBB | Startup Business Box
|Larry Augustin
|CEO
|SugarCRM
|Winthrop H. Smith, Jr.
|Chairman & CEO
|Summit Ventures NE, LLC
|Kiin Yang
|CEO
|Superior Carbontech and Solutions Sdn Bhd
|Francisco Ibarra
|CEO
|Supermercados Morelos
|Zander Lurie
|CEO
|SurveyMonkey Inc.
|Susan Crown
|Chairman & Founder
|Susan Crown Exchange Inc.
|Ron Conway
|Founder
|SV Angel
|Christine Swanson
|Attorney at Law
|Swanson Law Offices
|Jatin Nahar
|CEO
|SynergyTop LLC
|Daniel James Scott
|Executive Director
|Tampa Bay Tech Forum
|Brenda Hernandez
|VP of Operations
|Tango Public Relations
|Jorge Hernandez
|President
|Tango Public Relations
|Stacy Bown-Philpot
|CEO
|TaskRabbit
|Gregory Alfred Stevens
|Managing Director
|TechBridge Project
|Linda Moore
|President and CEO
|TechNet
|Terry Howerton
|CEO
|TechNexus
|David Brown
|Co-CEO
|Techstars
|Jill Salzman
|Founder
|The Founding Moms – IL
|Laurie L. Bergner
|Board Member
|The Immigration Project
|Millie Herrera
|President
|The Miami Group & Associates
|Alex Nogales
|CEO
|The National Hispanic Media Coalition
|JB Pritzker
|Co-Founder and Managing Director
|The Pritzker Group
|Dr. Bryan Traubert
|Chairman
|The Pritzker Traubert Family Foundation (PTFF)
|Steve Townsend
|President & CEO
|The Record Xchange
|Michelle Stevens
|Founder
|The Refill Shoppe, Inc.
|Slack
|Paola Mendoza
|Co-Founder
|The Soze Agency
|Michael Skolnik
|Co-Founder
|The Soze Agency
|John M. Lynn
|Managing Partner
|The Studio Project
|Ann Marchant
|CEO
|The Walker Marchant Group (WMG)
|Robert Mitchell
|Partner
|Three Rivers Energy Development
|Marco Zappacosta
|CEO
|Thumbtack
|David Cascino
|CEO
|Thunderclap, Inc.
|Christie Hubley
|Owner
|Tinker Art Studio
|Richard Barnard
|President & CEO
|Tio Chuy’s Autosales
|Lamine Zarrad
|CEO
|Tokken
|Gregory E. Torrez
|President
|Torrez International
|Tracy Dinunzio
|Founder/CEO
|Tradesy
|Stephen Kaufer
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|TripAdvisor Inc.
|Peter Reichard
|Partner
|Tryon Capital LLC
|David Karp
|CEO
|Tumblr
|Andre Haddad
|CEO
|Turo, Inc.
|Jeff Lawson
|Co-Founder & CEO
|Twilio Inc.
|Jack Dorsey
|CEO
|Thuan Pham
|Chief Technology Officer
|Uber
|Glenn F. Tilton
|Former Chairman
|United Airlines
|Stephane Kasriel
|CEO
|Upwork
|Utah Hotel and Lodging Association
|Utah Restaurant Association
|Chris Romer
|President & CEO
|Vail Valley Partnership
|Ronald Garcia
|CEO
|Vardex Laser Solutions LLC
|Brian Frumberg
|Founder
|Venture Out
|Erin Abrams
|VP of Legal Affairs
|Via
|Daniel Ramot
|CEO
|Via
|Sandy Hessler
|CEO
|Vibrancy Consulting
|John Saylor
|Chairman
|Virginia-Washington, DC District Export Council
|Alfred F. Kelly, Jr.
|CEO
|Visa Inc.
|Barbara Steinfeld
|President
|Visit Tri-Valley
|Diane von Furstenburg
|Barbara Grogan
|Founder and former CEO
|Western Industrial Contractors
|Bettina Bennett
|CEO
|Whichbox Media
|John Atkinson
|Managing Partner
|Willis Towers Watson
|Lindsey McNeny
|President
|Window to the Wild
|Robert Wist
|President
|Wist Office Products
|Claudia Williams
|CEO
|WonderWorld
|Mohan Ramaswamy
|Partner, Strategy
|Work & Co
|Aneel Bhusri
|CEO
|Workday
|James P. Shaughnessy
|Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary
|Workday
|Sam Altman
|Co-Founder
|Y Combinator
|Zab Mendez
|Owner
|Z’s Marketing Alliance
|Sumithra Jagannath
|President
|ZED Digital
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.