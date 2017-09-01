‘Save DACA’: Over 300 Corporate Leaders Issue Desperate Last Plea to Donald Trump

A swarm of business leaders signed a letter begging President Donald Trump to keep DACA in place, despite his promise to supporters that he would end it on day one of his administration.

“Unless we act now to preserve the DACA program, all 780,000 hardworking young people will lose their ability to work legally in this country, and every one of them will be at immediate risk of deportation,” the letter signed by over 300 business leaders, presidents, and CEOs reads.

The letter is signed by top technology leaders such as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandburg.

“Dreamers are vital to the future of our companies and our economy. With them, we grow and create jobs,” the letter continued. “They are part of why we will continue to have a global competitive advantage.”

See the list of business leaders that have signed the letter below: