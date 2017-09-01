SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘Save DACA’: Over 300 Corporate Leaders Issue Desperate Last Plea to Donald Trump

AP/Alan Diaz
AP/Alan Diaz

by Charlie Spiering1 Sep 20170

A swarm of business leaders signed a letter begging President Donald Trump to keep DACA in place, despite his promise to supporters that he would end it on day one of his administration.

“Unless we act now to preserve the DACA program, all 780,000 hardworking young people will lose their ability to work legally in this country, and every one of them will be at immediate risk of deportation,” the letter signed by over 300 business leaders, presidents, and CEOs reads.

The letter is signed by top technology leaders such as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandburg.

“Dreamers are vital to the future of our companies and our economy. With them, we grow and create jobs,” the letter continued. “They are part of why we will continue to have a global competitive advantage.”

See the list of business leaders that have signed the letter below:

Name Title Company
Audley Logan Sr. President 3-C Technology, LLC
Paul Fox Partner 310 Architects & Interiors, Inc.
Joe Thomas Owner 4t Management and Maintenance
Angela Stergis CEO 92Seven
Jack Armstong President Acumen, LLC
Rob Dhoble CEO Adherent Health
Aaron Bell CEO AdRoll
Francisco Torres-Aranda, Jr. Founder & President Advanced-Tec Materials, LLC
Max Levchin Chairman & CEO Affirm
Jeffrey S. Collins Vice President and General Counsel After School App
Martin H. Richenhagen President & CEO AGCO Corporation
Shamilla Mansingh President AHM Contractors Corp
Brian Chesky Co-Founder, CEO, Head of Community Airbnb
Kevin P. Ryan Chairman & CEO Alleycorp and MongoDB
Jeff Bezos CEO Amazon
Tim Sullivan President & CEO Ancestry.com
Magdalena I. King General Manager Antlers at Vail
Myles Kleeger President Appboy
Tim Cook Apple
Alden Bruce Badger Chairman and CEO Aqueous Solutions Global
Nia Ogletree CEO Arielle Management Group, LLC
Gonzalo de la Melena Jr. President & CEO Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Steven Zylstra President & CEO Arizona Technology Council
Jack Davis Owner Audit Resources, LLC
Andrew Anagnost President and Chief Executive Officer AutoDesk Inc.
Zaheer Faruqi Owner Aventure Aviation
Andrea Guzman Owner Ayuda Hispana LLC
Robert Cheetham CEO Azavea
Jay Steinmetz CEO Barcoding Inc.
Ujjwal Gupta Co-Founder/COO BenchPrep
Jeremy Levine (Partner, Bessemer Ventures)
Tamara Drangstveit DOJ Accredited Rep Bethany Immigration Services
Rosalyn Ryan CEO Bicgen Foundation
RIchard Basile CEO BioPontis Alliance for Rare Diseases
Bernard Yoo CEO Bombfell Inc.
Elyse D. Cherry CEO Boston Community Capital, Inc
Henrik Johansson CEO Boundless Network
Aaron Levie CEO Box
Jim Breyer Founder and CEO Breyer Capital
Andy Feinberg CEO Brightcove Inc.
Brit Morin Founder and CEO Brit + Co
Charlie O’Donnell Partner Brooklyn Bridge Ventures
Warren E. Buffett
Alex Torrenegra CEO Bunny, Inc
Gary Chahil CEO C.C.I Inc
Dr. Andrew P Mallon PhD GPharmC CEO Calista Therapeutics
Stas Gayshan Managing Director Cambridge Innovation Center
Timothy Rowe CEO Cambridge Innovation Center
Brian Dacey President Cambridge Innovation Center
Thomas Karwaki President Capital Dynamics LLC
Fred Schmidt Director of International Affairs Capital Factory
Kevin Jones CEO Cardinal Resources Inc
Jonathan Schwartz CEO CareZone Inc.
Carl Young Owner Carl Young Floral
Philip Krim CEO Casper
Bill Kunkler Executive Vice President CC Industries
Ira Combs CEO CCH Inc.
Ellen Shaffer Co-Director Center for Policy Analysis
Geoffrey Hueter CTO Certona Corporation
Daniel Yanisse CEO Checkr
Dave Borders Jr. GC Chegg
Samuel C. Scott III Chairman Chicago Sister Cities International Program
Melanie Chischilly CEO Chischilly Designs
Chuck Robbins CEO Cisco Systems
Andrew Rasiej Co-Founder Civic Hall
Fritz Lanman CEO ClassPass Inc.
Joseph Bollin President Clean Energy Solutions
Gayle Gaines President Clean Energy Solutions
Dr Renee Entzminger CEO Clinical Alliance Partners
Mike Olson Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Cloudera
Hila Raz CEO & Co-Founder Coalition
Wendy Jameson Co-Founder & CEO Colnatec
Othman Laraki President Color Genomics
Jeff Wasden President Colorado Business Roundtable
Lindsay Baker President Comfy
Robert Bertrand President/CEO Concord Servicing Corporation
Patty Johnson President Connections Marketing & Communications
Javier Cota CEO Cotax LLC DBA SuperTax Svc
Joyce Nelson Owner Coz
Carole and Gordon Segal Co-Founders, Crate and Barrel Crate and Barrel
Dr. Thomas Ross CEO Critical Medical Solutions Inc
Courtney Spence Founder & CEO CSpence Group
John Reing Chief Human Resources Officer CSRA
Robert Glaser Principal Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR
Brook Kohn Co-Founder & CEO DACA Time
Marie McGrath CEO Demand Lighting USA
Jeff Bleich CEO Dentons Diplomatic Solutions
A. Gabriel Esteban, PhD President DePaul University
Michael Guthrie CEO Detroit Chassis LLC
Diana Bello Creative Director and Owner Diana Bello Studio LLC
Dan Springer CEO DocuSign
Donna M. Carroll President Dominican University
Drew Houston CEO & Co-Founder Dropbox
Michael Giles Owner Dynamic Capabilities LLC
Andy Wildenberg President E3 Power
David Wenig President & CEO eBay
Robert West CEO Echelon One
Vibhu Mittal CEO Edmodo
Jacob Schatz SVP & General Counsel Electronic Arts
Trini Garibay President ELITE
Anthony E. Hargrove CEO Ella Austin Community Center
Laurene Powell Jobs Emerson Collective
William Recker Chair Emeritus Energy Innovation Center
Nanxi Li CEO/Founder Enplug
Mahi Inampudi Vice President of Product and Technology ENVOY Global
Edward Doughty Managing Director Epic Capital Wealth Management
Kathleen Cook Owner Esso Skin Care
Jose Luis Prado President and CEO Evans Food Group
Seth Cassel President and Partner EveryMundo
Anton Diego Founder EveryMundo
John Rowe Chairman Emeritus Excelon Corporation
Mark Zuckerberg Founder & CEO Facebook
Sheryl Sandberg COO Facebook
Christina Shatzen Director of Marketing and Communications Fast Forward
Craig Gaylord CEO Fiesta Foods
Kami Hinger Partner FireTest Company
James Park CEO Fitbit
Julio Fuentes President & CEO Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
John Dohm President Florida Transatlantic Holdings
Jeff Bussgang Partner Flybridge
Bruce Heyman Ambassador Former US Ambassador to Canada
Trevor Cornwell President Forum280, Inc.
Ivye Allen President & CEO Foundation for the Mid South
Jeff Glueck CEO Foursquare
Scott Osborn President and Co-Owner Fox Run Vineyards
Glen Popple CEO Fractured Imagination, LLC
Dilawar Syed President Freshworks
Ryan Matzner Co-Founder Fueled Collective
Todd Schulte President FWD.us
Jake Schwartz CEO General Assembly
Steven A. Denning Chairman General Atlantic
Mary Barra CEO General Motors
Robert Hohman CEO Glassdoor
Arthur H. JacksonJr.MBA CEO Global AHJ Group
John Csaszar CEO Global Capital Funding Group, LLC
Patrice Iverson-Summer President Global Trading Resources, Inc.
Saeid Kamalpour President Globink
Rob Solomon CEO GoFundMe
Sundar Pichai CEO Google Inc.
Donald Graham Chairman Graham Holdings Company
Tim O’Shaughnessy CEO Graham Holdings Company
Cris Mercado Founder Grant Answers
Luis A. Rodriguez President & CEO Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Loren Kruger CEO Green Plastic Pallets
Mark M. Greenough President Greenough Consulting Group
Reid Hoffman Partner Greylock Partners
Deborah Quazzo President GSV Acceleration Fund
Yenvy Truong Co-Founder HealthSnap Solutions
Keith Alperin CEO Helium Foot Software
Meg Whitman CEO Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
Mary C Howe President Howe Corporation
M. S. Hunter President Hunter Hawk Inc
Charles Blum President IAS Group Ltd.
Terrie Hellman President ICHC
Alan W. Cramb President Illinois Institute of Technology
Mark Harris President & CEO Illinois Science & Technology Coalition
Fred Hoch CEO Illinois Technology Association
Alan Schaaf CEO Imgur Inc
Geoff Mamlet Executive Chairman Impact Hub Boston
Ed Moore President Independent Colleges & Universities of Florida
David Mandelbrot CEO Indiegogo
James Bost CEO Insight Research
Amy Rao CEO Integrated Archive Systems, Inc.
Mary Motsenbocker President International Tourism Marketing
Sinan Kanatsiz Chairman Internet Marketing Association (IMA)
Don Swift President iON Oklahoma Publishing
Ken Blow President & CEO ISG Illumination Systems, LLC
Trisha Degg VP, Talent Programs & Executive Director ITA and TechForward
Anurag Kumar CEO iTexico
Steve Jones President Jaap-Orr/Green Energy Enterprises
Jason Finkelman Owner Jason Finkelman Law
Harry Kargman CEO Kargo Global
Brook Byers Partner Kleiner Perkins
John Doerr Partner Kleiner Perkins
Amol Sarva CEO Knotel
Jeff Kurz Principal Kurz Group, Inc.
Martin B. Anstice President and CEO Lam Research Corporation
Louise noeth President LandSpeed Productions
Raul Font Executive Director Latino Community Development Agency
Daniel Stewart Managing Partner Law Office of Daniel Stewart, PLLC
Michael R. Jarecki Principal Law Office of Michael R. Jarecki, LLC
Robert D. Ahlgren Owner Law Office of Robert D Ahlgren and Associates
Leah Duckett Owner Law Office of Robert D Ahlgren and Associates
Kathleen M. Vannucci Owner Law Office of Robert D Ahlgren and Associates
Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch Owner Lincoln-Goldfinch Law
Jed Smith Chairman of the Board Linden Lab
Jeff Weiner CEO LinkedIn
David Suarez Vice President Los Comales Restaurants
John Zimmer Co-Founder Lyft
Logan Green Co-Founder Lyft
Jason Rosenthal CEO Lytro, Inc.
Delano Wilson CEO M*A*C*S* LLC
Pompello D. Rivera President & Owner M&L Contractor LLC
Julian Martinez COO MaestroConference
Noramay Co-Founder & General Partner Make in LA
James Corrigan CEO Manage Operations
Eric Gundersen CEO Mapbox
Chris Lien Chief Executive Officer Marin Software Incorporated
Arne Sorenson President and CEO Marriott International
Mike Fernandez Chairman MBF Healthcare Partners
Fiona McEntee Managing Attorney McEntee Law Group
Scott Heiferman Co-Founder & CEO Meetup
Matthew Meltzer Partner Meltzer Hellrung LLC
Brad Smith President & Chief Legal Officer Microsoft Corporation
Satya Nadella CEO Microsoft Corporation
Sarah Miyazawa LaFleur Founder & CEO MMLaFleur
Mark O’Neill CTO MMLaFleur
Sameer Soleja CEO Molecule Software
Michael Townsend President & Owner MRT Management Group
Michael Kempner CEO MWWPR
Faquiry Diaz-Cala Executive Chairman mxHero Inc
Alex Nogales President and CEO National Hispanic Media Coalition
Reed Hastings CEO Netflix
Patrick Lo CEO/Chairman NETGEAR
Shafqat Islam CEO NewsCred
Jared Kalmanson General Counsel NewsCred
Sergio Suarez President and Co-Founder North American Institute for Mexican Advancement
Morton Schapiro President Northwestern University
Jacob Babcock Founder & CEO NuCurrent
Erik K. Grimmelmann President NY Tech Alliance
Boyede O. Sobitan Co-Founder/CEO Oja Express
David Castillo President Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Tom Hurvis Founder and Chairman Old World Industries, LLC
Alex Kazerani Chairman and CEO OpenPath Security Inc
Mark Orlando Owner Orlando Network Services
Kay Ospital Owner Ospital Farms
Shradha Agarwal President & Founder Outcome Health
Rishi Shah CEO & Founder Outcome Health
Paul Metselaar Chairman and CEO Ovation Travel
Elie Gordis Executive Vice President and General Counsel Ovation Travel
David Zalesne President Owen Steel Company
Elliott Ozment Founder and Managing Attorney Ozment Law
Kristen Sonday COO Paladin
Naveen Chopra CFO and Interim CFO Pandora Media
Amir Rubin CEO Paracosm
Frances Arazi President & CEO Pastourelle, LLC
Jack Conte CEO Patreon
Dan Schulman CEO PayPal Holdings, Inc.
W Mark Clark President & CEO Pima Council on Aging
Russ Yelton CEO Pinnacle Transplant Technologies
Katie Bethell Founder and Executive Director PL+US
Brian Sugar, Lisa Sugar Lisa and Brian Sugar, Founders, President and CEO of POPSUGAR Inc. POPSUGAR Inc.
Rosemarie Withee President & CEO Portal Integrators LLC
Bastian Lehmann Co-Founder and CEO Postmates
Penny Pritzker Chairman PSP Capital and Former US Secretary of Commerce
Konrad Feldman CEO & Co-Founder Quantcast
John Palizzi President & CEO Quantum Renewable Energy, Inc.
Patti Smith Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Querium
Kim Scott Author and Co-Founder Radical Candor
George Bousis Founder & CEO Raise
David Wilcox CEO ReachScale
Rob Glaser Founder, Chairman and CEO RealNetworks, Inc.
Ric Elias Co-Founder/CEO Red Ventures
Yamili Quezada Owner Rising Time Investments
John Paul Demirdjian COO Road to Status
John Bauschard Founder Road to Status
Javad Khazaeli Co-Founder Road to Status
Robert Acquaye CEO Robden Enterprises
David D. Hiller President and CEO Robert R. McCormick Foundation
Robert Roche Founder & President Roche Enterprises
Edi Demaj Co-Founder, COO & Managing Partner RocketFiber
Cathy Rodriguez CEO Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Marc Benioff Chairman & CEO Salesforce
Amy Weaver President, Legal & General Council Salesforce
Alison Phillips Communications Director San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce
Edgar Rincon Owner Servicios Latinos LLC
Blanca Rincon Services Specialist/Manager Servicios Latinos LLC
Jon Oringer CEO Shutterstock
Samir Mayekar Co-Founder and CEO SiNode Systems
Greg Siskind Partner Siskind Susser, PC
Lynn Susser Partner Siskind Susser, PC
Jamie Alford Founder and CEO Ski White Diamond
Jennifer Smith Managing Partner Smith Immigration
Greg Smith President Smith Sterling
James Harrison President Soda Strippers International
Roy Lee CEO & President Solutions Learning, Inc.
Bijan Sabet Co-Founder and General Partner Spark Capital
Felicia Bruce CEO Spirit Enterprises
Harrison Tang CEO Spokeo
Rob Shepardson Partner and Co-Founder SS+K
Kevin Johnson president & chief executive officer Starbucks Coffee Company
Erika Lucas Founder & CEO StitchCrew
James Quarles CEO Strava
Patrick Collison CEO Stripe
John Nahm Managing Partner Strong Ventures
Nikolay Borisov Founder & CEO SuBB | Startup Business Box
Larry Augustin CEO SugarCRM
Winthrop H. Smith, Jr. Chairman & CEO Summit Ventures NE, LLC
Kiin Yang CEO Superior Carbontech and Solutions Sdn Bhd
Francisco Ibarra CEO Supermercados Morelos
Zander Lurie CEO SurveyMonkey Inc.
Susan Crown Chairman & Founder Susan Crown Exchange Inc.
Ron Conway Founder SV Angel
Christine Swanson Attorney at Law Swanson Law Offices
Jatin Nahar CEO SynergyTop LLC
Daniel James Scott Executive Director Tampa Bay Tech Forum
Brenda Hernandez VP of Operations Tango Public Relations
Jorge Hernandez President Tango Public Relations
Stacy Bown-Philpot CEO TaskRabbit
Gregory Alfred Stevens Managing Director TechBridge Project
Linda Moore President and CEO TechNet
Terry Howerton CEO TechNexus
David Brown Co-CEO Techstars
Jill Salzman Founder The Founding Moms – IL
Laurie L. Bergner Board Member The Immigration Project
Millie Herrera President The Miami Group & Associates
Alex Nogales CEO The National Hispanic Media Coalition
JB Pritzker Co-Founder and Managing Director The Pritzker Group
Dr. Bryan Traubert Chairman The Pritzker Traubert Family Foundation (PTFF)
Steve Townsend President & CEO The Record Xchange
Michelle Stevens Founder The Refill Shoppe, Inc.
Slack
Paola Mendoza Co-Founder The Soze Agency
Michael Skolnik Co-Founder The Soze Agency
John M. Lynn Managing Partner The Studio Project
Ann Marchant CEO The Walker Marchant Group (WMG)
Robert Mitchell Partner Three Rivers Energy Development
Marco Zappacosta CEO Thumbtack
David Cascino CEO Thunderclap, Inc.
Christie Hubley Owner Tinker Art Studio
Richard Barnard President & CEO Tio Chuy’s Autosales
Lamine Zarrad CEO Tokken
Gregory E. Torrez President Torrez International
Tracy Dinunzio Founder/CEO Tradesy
Stephen Kaufer President and Chief Executive Officer TripAdvisor Inc.
Peter Reichard Partner Tryon Capital LLC
David Karp CEO Tumblr
Andre Haddad CEO Turo, Inc.
Jeff Lawson Co-Founder & CEO Twilio Inc.
Jack Dorsey CEO Twitter
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer Uber
Glenn F. Tilton Former Chairman United Airlines
Stephane Kasriel CEO Upwork
Utah Hotel and Lodging Association
Utah Restaurant Association
Chris Romer President & CEO Vail Valley Partnership
Ronald Garcia CEO Vardex Laser Solutions LLC
Brian Frumberg Founder Venture Out
Erin Abrams VP of Legal Affairs Via
Daniel Ramot CEO Via
Sandy Hessler CEO Vibrancy Consulting
John Saylor Chairman Virginia-Washington, DC District Export Council
Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. CEO Visa Inc.
Barbara Steinfeld President Visit Tri-Valley
Diane von Furstenburg
Barbara Grogan Founder and former CEO Western Industrial Contractors
Bettina Bennett CEO Whichbox Media
John Atkinson Managing Partner Willis Towers Watson
Lindsey McNeny President Window to the Wild
Robert Wist President Wist Office Products
Claudia Williams CEO WonderWorld
Mohan Ramaswamy Partner, Strategy Work & Co
Aneel Bhusri CEO Workday
James P. Shaughnessy Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary Workday
Sam Altman Co-Founder Y Combinator
Zab Mendez Owner Z’s Marketing Alliance
Sumithra Jagannath President ZED Digital
 

 

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

X

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x