Paul Ryan: Donald Trump Should Not End DACA

House Speaker Paul Ryan said that President Donald Trump should not end DACA, calling for a “humane” solution to the executive amnesty provided by former President Barack Obama to illegal immigrants who came to the United States as children.

“I actually don’t think he should do that,” Ryan said in an interview with radio station WCLO Janesville in Wisconsin.

The speaker explained that the illegal immigrant children were brought to the country by their parents and should not be subject to deportation.

“There are people that are in limbo, that don’t know any other country, who were brought here by their parents and don’t know another home,” Ryan said, calling for Congress to give them “peace of mind.”

He added that he had “plenty of conversations” with the Trump White House about a solution to the problem.

“I think the president as well has mentioned that he wants to have a humane solution to this problem, and I think that’s something that we in congress are working on and need to deliver on.

Ryan clarified that he believed that Obama was wrong to use his executive power to issue DACA.

“President Obama did not have legislative authority to do what he did, you can’t as an executive, write law out of thin air,” he said.