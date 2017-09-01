Paul Ryan Tells Donald Trump: Don’t End DACA, We’ll Fix It

House Speaker Paul Ryan says the president should preserve former President Barack Obama’s DACA amnesty even though “Obama did not have the legislative authority to do what he did.”

President Donald Trump should also let Congress decide how to deal with the DACA, Ryan told a Wisconsin radio show on Friday morning.

Ryan said told WCLO Janesville that he is talking with “the White House” on a DACA preservation plan and suggested that Trump is being kept out of the loop by his deputies. He said:

I actually don’t think he should [end DACA], and I believe that this is something Congress has to fix. Let me back up for a second. President Obama did not have the legislative authority to what he did. You can’t, as an executive, write law out of thin air, and so that is very very clear. We’ve made that very clear. Having said all of that, there are people who are in limbo. These are kids who know no other country who were brought here by their parents and don’t know another home and so I really do believe that there needs to be a legislative solution. That is one that we are working on, and I think we want to give people peace of mind and so I’ve had plenty of conversations with the White House about this issue, and I think the President as well has mentioned that he wants to have a humane s0lution for this problem, and I think that is something that we in Congress are working on and need to deliver.

Ryan is a champion of the “any willing worker” claim that immigration levels should be kept high enough to ensure that wages stay low. For example, he has pushed several times to expand the H-2B program which allows companies to import wage-lowering blue-collar workers for summer jobs.

Business executives strongly support the DACA amnesty, which helps them keep wage low and profits high, despite lopsided public support for pro-American immigration reforms.

Watch, starting at 11.50.

Other GOP legislators are trying to keep preserve the DACA amnesty program for 800,000 younger illegals. For example, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch has steadily promoted the use of imported white-collar workers by his home-state companies, including Goldman Sachs.

Democrats want Trump to sign legislation that will legally confirm the DACA amnesty — perhaps in exchange for a year of wall funding. Trump’s globalist aides likely would recommend signing the amnesty legislation if it helps them gain a big tax-cut bill.

Pro-American immigration reformers oppose any near-term DACA trade, saying Trump should concentrate on passing a comprehensive immigration reform in 2018 or 2019 which would trim the inflow of low-skill workers, streamline enforcement procedures, strengthen border defenses and require companies to exclude illegals from job applications. Those proposals are included in Trump’s popular RAISE Act merit immigration reform.

Each year, the government also hands out almost 3 million short-term work permits to foreign workers. These permits include roughly 330,000 one-year OPT permits for foreign graduates of U.S. colleges, roughly 200,000 three-year H-1B visas for foreign white-collar professionals, and 400,000 two-year permits to DACA illegals.

The current annual flood of foreign labor spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families.

Multiple business groups admit that Trump’s popular RAISE Act immigration and economic reform would raise Americans’ salaries.