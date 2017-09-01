Tennessee Attorney General Caves on Lawsuit Against DACA, Asks Congress to Pass Amnesty

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III has backed out of a lawsuit he was initially signed onto that threatens legal action against President Trump’s administration if an Obama-created amnesty program for illegal aliens is not ended by September 5.

Slatery changed his tune on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, where more than 800,000 illegal aliens have been given protected status and work permits, saying the other nine state attorney generals involved in the lawsuit should cave as well.

advertisement

Slatery wrote in his letter:

There is a human element to this, however, that is not lost on me and should not be ignored. Many of the DACA recipients, some of whose records I reviewed, have outstanding accomplishments and laudable ambitions, which if achieved, will be of great benefit and service to our country. They have an appreciation for the opportunities afforded them by our country.

Not only did Slatery change his position on DACA, but he also announced in his letter that he now supports a nationwide amnesty plan that could legalize the 11-to-30 million illegal aliens currently in the U.S., asking Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) to support the legislation.

There is another way: Your colleagues, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R- S.C) and Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill), have introduced legislation addressing the DACA program (S. 1 61 5). Whether this particular legislation is a viable solution is a matter for congressional debate. It is not a comprehensive answer to our immigration policy challenges, but it would be a very good start. As I have admired your careers over the years, I have perhaps been most impressed at how you take on difficult problems and lead us to a better place. I encourage your serious consideration of this proposed legislation.

While Slatery called for amnesty and caved on the DACA lawsuit, the open borders lobby praised his decision, saying he “sees the light” on illegal immigration.

Attorney generals from Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Idaho, West Virginia, Texas, along with the Governor of Idaho, have signed a letter to the Trump administration threatening a lawsuit against DACA, as Breitbart Texas reported.

Though Slatery has caved on DACA and illegal immigration, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been resilient in his fight against the amnesty program.

As Breitbart Texas reported, a Paxton spokesperson said the lawsuit against DACA would not be delayed, despite pleas from corporate interests and the open borders lobby.

“The court-ordered deadline in DACA was set several weeks ago, and we are completely prepared to comply with it on September 5,” Paxton’s spokeswoman Kayleigh Lovvorn told the Texas Tribune in an email.