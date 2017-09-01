White House: Trump Administration Takes Antifa Violence ‘Very Seriously’

Federal law enforcement officials in President Donald Trump’s administration will continue to monitor the violent leftist group Antifa, according to the White House.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded to reports detailing how federal law officials were monitoring the rise of Antifa in the Obama administration.

“I think we’re certainly constantly monitoring all violence across the country as best we can, and it’s something certainly that the Department of Homeland Security and the administration takes very seriously and is constantly looking for ways to end all violence in all forms,” Sanders said in response to a question from Breitbart News. “So certainly that would qualify.”

Sanders was unable to say whether Trump or his chief of staff Gen. John Kelly who served as the Secretary of Homeland Security before joining Trump at the White House was aware of the federal monitoring of the violent group.

“I’m not sure,” she replied. “I’d have to ask and I haven’t had that conversation.”