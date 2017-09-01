Zuckerberg’s Facebook Post About DACA ‘Dreamers’: ‘These Young People Represent the Future of Our Country’

In a message posted on his own Facebook platform, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he stands with “Dreamers,” the estimated 850,000 illegal aliens who were brought to the United States by their parents as children and who gained protected status when former President Barack Obama issued an executive order giving them temporary amnesty and work permits.

Zuckerberg declared these young people, many of whom are now adults, essential to the future of the United States.

advertisement

“These young people represent the future of our country and our economy,” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook. “They are our friends and family, students and young leaders in our communities.”

“I stand with Dreamers,” Zuckerberg wrote, adding that, “We need a government that protects Dreamers.”

According to Fox News reports, the Trump Administration is set to end Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in the coming days ahead of a coalition of state attorneys general who said they would sue the federal government if the program was not ended by September 5.

Trump promised to eliminate DACA during his presidential campaign but since taking office has continued to issue protection and work permits to illegal aliens.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to confirm the Fox News report on Thursday.

A “final decision on this has not been made … it has not been finalized, and when it is, we will let you know,” Sanders told reporters.

As Breitbart Texas reported, a study done by Zuckerberg’s pro-immigration organization found that if DACA ends, American workers can expect nearly 700,000 job openings in the domestic workforce.

Zuckerberg’s full post follows and includes a link to an open letter he wrote to Trump and signed onto by tech executives.

“I stand with the Dreamers — the young people brought to our country by their parents. Many have lived here as long as they can remember. Dreamers have a special love for this country because they can’t take living here for granted. They understand all the opportunities they have and want nothing more than the chance to serve their country and their community. And Dreamers deserve that chance.

“We need a government that protects Dreamers. Today I join business leaders across the country in calling on our President to keep the DACA program in place and protect Dreamers from fear of deportation. We’re also calling on Congress to finally pass the Dream Act or another permanent, legislative solution that Dreamers deserve.

“These young people represent the future of our country and our economy. They are our friends and family, students and young leaders in our communities. I hope you will join us in speaking out. You can read our letter at: Dreamers.FWD.us/Business-Leaders.”