Donald and Melania Trump Bring Sunshine After Rain in Texas

Susan Walsh/AP

by Ben Kew2 Sep 20170

President Donald Trump appears to have succeeded in one of the greatest tests for any commander in chief – dealing with the devastating effects of a natural disaster.

Trump and his wife Melania spent time meeting with Hurricane Harvey victims at the Houston NRG hurricane relief center on Saturday before serving meals with the Red Cross.

 

Footage from CNN showed Trump hugging a girl who ran up to him.

Radio host Mark Simone commented that this photo is one that MSNBC host Rachel Maddow “would never show you.”

ABC reporter Elex Michaelson reported that on meeting Trump, evacuees of the disaster “changed their opinion of him,” finding him “kind” and “reassuring.”

Many Americans lavished praise on Trump’s handling of the crisis.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence also joined in the effort, while pledging to ensure the “city, state & region [will] rebuild bigger & better than ever before.”

“As tough as this was, it’s been a wonderful thing. I think even for the country to watch and for the world to watch,” Trump told the cameras.

He also confirmed that more money would be poured into the relief effort.

“We’re signing a lot of documents now to get money into Houston, $7.9 billion. We signed it and now it’s going through a very quick, hopefully, quick process,” said Trump.

On Thursday, the White House announced that Trump would donate million dollars of personal funds to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

 

