Donald and Melania Trump Bring Sunshine After Rain in Texas

President Donald Trump appears to have succeeded in one of the greatest tests for any commander in chief – dealing with the devastating effects of a natural disaster.

Trump and his wife Melania spent time meeting with Hurricane Harvey victims at the Houston NRG hurricane relief center on Saturday before serving meals with the Red Cross.

Departing for Texas and Louisiana with @FLOTUS Melania right now @JBA_NAFW. We will see you soon. America is with you! pic.twitter.com/z3bHVdJVPr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2017

CBS NEWS: President Trump hands out food at a shelter in Houston, Texas following #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/Wlt7uhU9VP — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 2, 2017

Footage from CNN showed Trump hugging a girl who ran up to him.

President Trump hugs a little girl who ran up to him as he meets with people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas https://t.co/5mhXyHZuTE pic.twitter.com/iPE3sbB81f — CNN (@CNN) September 2, 2017

Radio host Mark Simone commented that this photo is one that MSNBC host Rachel Maddow “would never show you.”

President Trump In Texas – Pictures Rachel Maddow Will Never Show You: pic.twitter.com/eMrOAIAaUe — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) September 2, 2017

ABC reporter Elex Michaelson reported that on meeting Trump, evacuees of the disaster “changed their opinion of him,” finding him “kind” and “reassuring.”

Evacuees who snapped this selfie w @realDonaldTrump says the encounter changed their opinion of him. Found him to be kind, reassuring. pic.twitter.com/IYTHH7Nshi — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) September 2, 2017

Many Americans lavished praise on Trump’s handling of the crisis.

✔RETWEET✔ if you are PROUD of President Trump! He has conducted himself with class and poise throughout Texas crisis. Extraordinary…#MAGA pic.twitter.com/o1EBT3m2S7 — M A Nöthem (@mikandynothem) September 3, 2017

Trump in Houston today is just what the people of Texas needed. He gives them hope. Retweet if you are proud that he is our president! — RD (@real_defender) September 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence also joined in the effort, while pledging to ensure the “city, state & region [will] rebuild bigger & better than ever before.”

The U.S people will stand w/ you every day until this city, state & region rebuild bigger & better than ever before. https://t.co/mxtQi8uMlf — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 31, 2017

Pence shows Trump how to sweat it out with Texas victims https://t.co/rcL8My1sIU pic.twitter.com/H9S31cFUit — POLITICO (@politico) September 2, 2017

“As tough as this was, it’s been a wonderful thing. I think even for the country to watch and for the world to watch,” Trump told the cameras.

Together, we will prevail in the GREAT state of Texas. We love you! GOD BLESS TEXAS & GOD BLESS THE USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1rzmEenQIb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

He also confirmed that more money would be poured into the relief effort.

“We’re signing a lot of documents now to get money into Houston, $7.9 billion. We signed it and now it’s going through a very quick, hopefully, quick process,” said Trump.

On Thursday, the White House announced that Trump would donate million dollars of personal funds to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

