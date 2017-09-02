Iowa Preschool Teacher Convicted of Showing up to Work Drunk Allegedly Shows up to Sentencing Drunk

A preschool teacher from Iowa who was found guilty of showing up to work drunk allegedly showed up to her sentencing hearing drunk.

Angela Hircock, 43, of Des Moines, was convicted of child endangerment in July and appeared in court Thursday for sentencing, the Daily Mail reported.

Police arrested Hircock on March 23 after coworkers reported that she showed up to work at Lil Scholars Too Day Care Center intoxicated.

Hircock reportedly showed up to her sentencing hearing with a blood alcohol content of .178, according to court documents. Iowa’s legal limit for driving is .08 BAC.

A responding officer said that when police arrested Hircock in March, she had bloodshot eyes, could not stand without assistance, and carried a water bottle that smelled strongly of alcohol.

Prosecutors say she had a BAC of .37 at the time of her arrest – about five times the legal limit to get behind the wheel of a car.

“That would probably be a hospitalization level,” West Des Moines police Sgt. Adam Porath said.

“As soon as we had any clue that there was something going on with her we immediately called her into the office,” Lil Scholars Too director Marci Johnston told KCCI in March.

WOI reports that the judge rescheduled Hirock’s sentencing hearing for September 8 while requesting that she undergo a substance abuse evaluation. Authorities took her into custody while she awaits her evaluation.