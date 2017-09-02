NYT’s Blow: ‘Bannonists’ See Trump as Path to ‘Deconstruction of Administrative State’

Opinion writer for the New York Times, CNN contributor, and strident critic of President Donald Trump, Charles M. Blow, contends in his latest article for “The Gray Lady” that the president is extremely divisive for America, however, his supporters see him as a pathway to the “deconstruction of the administrative state.”
Here is an excerpt from Blow’s NY Times op-ed, Trump Raises an Army:
Why does Trump continue to do things that are so divisive and alienating to the majority of Americans? Why does he keep fueling the white-hot fire of his base to the exclusion of the other segments of the country?
I have a theory: Trump and the people who either shield or support him are locked in a relationship of reciprocation, like a ball of snakes. Everyone is using everyone else.
The oligarchs see Trump as a pathway to slashing regulations and cutting taxes for the rich. According to a July analysis by the Tax Policy Center, “Nearly 40 percent of the tax cut would flow to households in the top 1 percent of the income distribution, giving those earners an average annual tax cut of around $270,000.”
Establishment Republicans see him as a path to reversing the New Deal.
Steve Bannon-ists see him as a path to the “deconstruction of the administrative state.” All Republicans, but particularly the religious right, see him as a securer of conservative Supreme Court justices. The blue-collar Trump voters view him as a last chance to breathe life into the dying dream that waning industries and government-supported white cultural assurances can be revived. And the white nationalists, white supremacists, racists and Nazis — to the degree that they can be separated from the others — see him as a tool of vengeance and as an instrument of their defense.
You can read the rest of the story here.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.