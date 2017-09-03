SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump and Melania Trump Attend Church for National Day of Prayer

by Charlie Spiering3 Sep 20170

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited went to church on Sunday for the National Day of Prayer for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The Trumps attended services at St. John’s Church in Washington D.C. near the White House for about an hour. On Friday, Trump proclaimed a national day of prayer for the victims of the storm in Texas and Missouri.

“Each of us, in our own way, may call upon our God for strength and comfort during this difficult time,” Trump said in a statement. “I call on all Americans and houses of worship throughout the Nation to join in one voice of prayer, as we seek to uplift one another and assist those suffering from the consequences of this terrible storm.”

Trump also wrote a message on Twitter to remind Americans to pray.

The declaration of a National Day of Prayer is a presidential tradition that extends to former presidents Ronald Reagan, George Washington, and Abraham Lincoln.

