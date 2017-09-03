Melania Defies Her Fashion Critics, Sports Snakeskin Pumps as She Heads Toward Texas

First Lady Melania Trump defied many of her fashion critics in Hollywood and the mainstream media by sporting snakeskin pumps as she boarded Air Force One Saturday on a flight to hurricane-ravaged Texas.

The New York Post reports that she chose to wear snakeskin Manolo Blahnik pumps as she accompanied her husband on a second visit to the areas in Texas hit by Hurricane Harvey, this time to meet with the victims of the storm.

President Trump faced a lot of criticism during his first visit to the disaster area because he spent his time meeting with state and local officials in Corpus Christi instead of those displaced by the storm.

Critics ranging from celebrities to journalists hammered the First Lady’s decision to wear black stiletto heels before boarding Air Force One to Texas Tuesday, even though she changed into white tennis shoes before landing in the state.

Even though Melania has not commented on her fashion choices Tuesday, a spokesperson for the office of the First Lady fought back against her critics.

“It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes,” spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Tuesday.

Once the Trumps landed at Ellington Field in Houston Saturday, they put on their gloves and served meals from the American Red Cross to Hurricane Harvey victims at the Houston NRG hurricane relief center.