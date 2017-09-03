Politico: Goodbye, Columbus?

Robert Kuttner, co-founder and co-editor of The American Prospect, and professor at Brandeis University’s Heller School contends that although tearing down statues of Washington, Jefferson, and Columbus “in some ideal, utopian world” may “feel overdue,” it begs the question “will it contribute to healing—or serve as raw meat to the Bannons?”

Kuttner writes at the American Prospect:

All together now: Will the far-left play into Steve Bannon’s hands?

My conversation with Stephen Bannon persuaded me that, if nothing else, he is a deadly serious political strategist. The core of his strategy: rev up racist sentiment and bait Democrats and liberals into standing up for racial decency, but flaking off into identity politics that will keep the backlash going. And here is where it is urgent not to take Bannon’s bait.

Which brings me to Christopher Columbus.

The movement to take down statues commemorating Confederate leaders was already well along before the disgrace of Charlottesville, and good riddance to them. But as President Trump himself said in his infamous rant against the press, what about George Washington? What about Thomas Jefferson. They held slaves. And so they did.