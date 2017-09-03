President Donald Trump Sets Internet on Fire, Retweets Hilarious Slam on Hillary Clinton’s New Book

On Saturday evening, President Donald Trump set the Internet ablaze by endorsing a hilarious tweet trolling Hillary Clinton and the title of her new book, What Happened.

After spending most of the day helping survivors of Hurricane Harvey on September 2, Trump took a few minutes off Saturday night to fire up Twitter, as he so often does.

The president retweeted a message from a Trump fan account called Team_Trump45. It was a meme image featuring the cover of Clinton’s campaign autopsy book, What Happened. Next to the image of Clinton’s book cover was a similar but fake book cover with a large photo of a smiling Donald Trump under the words, “I Happened.”

Along with the president, the Tweet reached over 44,000 likes, more than 15,000 re-tweets, and 4,500 comments by press time.

The president’s endorsement of the hilarious jab at the former Democrat party banner carrier comes just ahead of Hillary’s book tour, which is drawing criticism before it even starts.

Last week news broke that the former Secretary of State and two-time losing candidate for president was charging $2,000 and more for an opportunity to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book during the book tour.

A “VIP platinum ticket” for a Sept. 28 talk in Toronto, Canada will cost a hefty $2,375.95. Similar pricing is available in other Canadian cities. General admission tickets, which are already sold out, went for approximately $70 each, according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, President Trump spent Saturday serving meals and meeting with victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Departing for Texas and Louisiana with @FLOTUS Melania right now @JBA_NAFW. We will see you soon. America is with you! pic.twitter.com/z3bHVdJVPr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2017

CBS NEWS: President Trump hands out food at a shelter in Houston, Texas following #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/Wlt7uhU9VP — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 2, 2017

President Trump hugs a little girl who ran up to him as he meets with people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas https://t.co/5mhXyHZuTE pic.twitter.com/iPE3sbB81f — CNN (@CNN) September 2, 2017

Indeed, due to his warm demeanor and sunny optimism, one victim of Harvey said that after meeting Trump, she changed her mind about him.

Evacuees who snapped this selfie w @realDonaldTrump says the encounter changed their opinion of him. Found him to be kind, reassuring. pic.twitter.com/IYTHH7Nshi — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) September 2, 2017

On Friday, the president also pledged to donate one million dollars of his own money to Hurricane Harvey relief. Thus far, though, it isn’t known when or how that donation will be fulfilled.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.