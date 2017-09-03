SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

What About the ‘Children’: Left, Legacy Media Melt Down Over Announcement POTUS Will End DACA Amnesty

Some 740,000 young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children have joined the DACA ("Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals"), a program approved in 2012 by President Barack Obama that protects them from deportation
AFP

by Adelle Nazarian3 Sep 20170

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Progressives, leftists, and members of the establishment media were in a state of panic Sunday evening after news broke that President Donald Trump has decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in six months.

The information was leaked to Politico through two White House officials. Politico reported, “President Donald Trump has decided to end the Obama-era program that grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children, according to two sources familiar with his thinking.”

Social media was on fire.

CNN argued this never would have happened if Hillary Clinton was president:

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton said Trump’s announcement was not in line with the spirit of the day’s National Day of Prayer, which took place earlier on Sunday.

Chelsea retweeted a tweet from her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, from two years earlier:

The CEO of a new media company, which was endorsed on social media by Clinton on Sunday, made it about the children:

The average age of DACA recipients is 25.

The Roman Catholic Church weighed in also:

Politico reminded that former President Obama said ending his DACA program was one of the few issues that would bring him out of the shadows:

Others attempted to use the announcement as an opportunity to drum up support for progressives in the upcoming 2018 elections:

The National Immigration Law Center refused to concede that DACA might actually be ending and pushed for the continuation of the fight to keep it in place:

Par for the course, Joe Ann Reid suggested Trump’s Constitutionally-compliant announcement was a nod to racism:

She said Attorney General Jeff Sessions was “a big part of the push to end DACA:”

 

Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post, who claims, who to be a “conservative,” made a Russia joke. Except, she wasn’t joking:

Immigration attorneys were heartbroken:

Others still had questions:

DREAMERs, or illegal aliens, who are eligible for DACA needed to ave hentered the United States illegally before 2007 and be 15 or younger at the time of their arrival. They also had to be younger than 31 years of age when DACA was officially created in June 2012.

Although there are over 1.3 million people who are eligible for Obama’s DACA program, of those who applied, approximately 800,000 individuals have it.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

