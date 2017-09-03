What About the ‘Children’: Left, Legacy Media Melt Down Over Announcement POTUS Will End DACA Amnesty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Progressives, leftists, and members of the establishment media were in a state of panic Sunday evening after news broke that President Donald Trump has decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in six months.

The information was leaked to Politico through two White House officials. Politico reported, “President Donald Trump has decided to end the Obama-era program that grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children, according to two sources familiar with his thinking.”

CNN argued this never would have happened if Hillary Clinton was president:

Candidate Clinton vowed to expand #DACA to help even more immigrants

Instead President Trump will end it altogetherhttps://t.co/1yvuQg5yk4 — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 4, 2017

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton said Trump’s announcement was not in line with the spirit of the day’s National Day of Prayer, which took place earlier on Sunday.

How is deciding to end #DACA & disrupt hundreds of thousands of #DREAMers' lives in line with the spirit of today's National Day of Prayer? — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 4, 2017

Chelsea retweeted a tweet from her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, from two years earlier:

Thanks to DREAMers' courage & resolve, #DACA has allowed thousands of young people to contribute to our society. We're better for it. -H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 15, 2015

The CEO of a new media company, which was endorsed on social media by Clinton on Sunday, made it about the children:

I repeat: #DACA is about children. If America doesn't protect children, what does it stand for? https://t.co/ckiQpyznFR — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 4, 2017

The average age of DACA recipients is 25.

The Roman Catholic Church weighed in also:

I stand with the #Dreamers and all people who are working toward an immigration system that is fair, just, and moral. #DefendDACA #DACA — Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) September 4, 2017

Politico reminded that former President Obama said ending his DACA program was one of the few issues that would bring him out of the shadows:

Worth remembering that President Obama said one of the few issues that would cause him to speak out was ending DACA. — Brent Griffiths (@BrentGriffiths) September 4, 2017

Others attempted to use the announcement as an opportunity to drum up support for progressives in the upcoming 2018 elections:

The National Immigration Law Center refused to concede that DACA might actually be ending and pushed for the continuation of the fight to keep it in place:

Here's what we DO know:

1) DACA is still in place today

2) Outlets have been reporting the end of DACA for weeks

3) We must keep fighting — Nat'l Imm Law Center (@NILC_org) September 4, 2017

Par for the course, Joe Ann Reid suggested Trump’s Constitutionally-compliant announcement was a nod to racism:

There is no economic, national security or social cohesion rationale for ending DACA. This is purely Trump's nod to racial resentment. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 4, 2017

She said Attorney General Jeff Sessions was “a big part of the push to end DACA:”

It should surprise no one to learn that Jefferson Sessions was a big part of the push to end DACA. pic.twitter.com/AfGIhPpO9u — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 4, 2017

Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post, who claims, who to be a “conservative,” made a Russia joke. Except, she wasn’t joking:

The only foreign born people Trump 'loves' are Russians — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 4, 2017

Immigration attorneys were heartbroken:

A large # of DACA ppl are in TX. While dealing w/losing homes in flood, they'll have to figure out what to do with no work permit renewals.💔 https://t.co/aIB9f4WZOa — Mana Yegani (@Law_Mana) September 4, 2017

Others still had questions:

1) A quick thread on this idea that Trump will supposedly end DACA on a "six month delay." A few questions remain unanswered. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 4, 2017

The 6-month delay on #DACA means nothing to the Americans who are about to lose their country, family, studies, careers, and loved ones. — Margarita Noriega (@margarita) September 4, 2017

DREAMERs, or illegal aliens, who are eligible for DACA needed to ave hentered the United States illegally before 2007 and be 15 or younger at the time of their arrival. They also had to be younger than 31 years of age when DACA was officially created in June 2012.

Although there are over 1.3 million people who are eligible for Obama’s DACA program, of those who applied, approximately 800,000 individuals have it.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.