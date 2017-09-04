AG Sessions To Announce ‘DACA’ Amnesty Rollback

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will brief reporters 11 a.m. on Tuesday about the administration’s decision to end the quasi-amnesty for young illegals imposed by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

By allowing Sessions to announce the decision instead of President Donald Trump, the administration is portraying the decision as a legal matter, not a political issue.

The so-called “DACA” amnesty is being closed down because it is legally indefensible, and because Trump campaigned on the promise to close down the amnesty.

Since 2012, Obama's amnesty has provided work permits and legal documents to 800,000 younger illegals aged 15 to 36, allowing them to compete for jobs against Americans. The 800,000 illegals are part of a larger population of roughly 11 million illegal immigrants, of whom about 8 million hold jobs, effectively reducing average wages for American employees.

