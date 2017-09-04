‘Just Like You Can’t Wear a Swastika, You Can’t Wear MAGA’: Georgia Teacher Slammed for Kicking Trump Shirt-Wearing Students out of Class

A Georgia high school teacher is getting a lot of heat from online users and the school district she works for after she kicked out two students in her class for wearing shirts with President Trump’s signature campaign slogan.

Lyn Orletsky, a math teacher at River Ridge High School in Woodstock, made headlines after a video of her comparing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan to a swastika circulated the internet.

“Just like you cannot wear a swastika to school, you cannot wear ‘Make America Great Again’ like that,” the teacher told the students.

Now it seems Orletsky’s actions are coming back to haunt her.

Barbara Jacoby, a spokesperson for the Cherokee County School District, told the Daily Mail that the teacher should not have made those comments.

“Her actions were wrong, as the ‘Make America Great Again’ shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our School District dress code,” Jacoby said. “The teacher additionally—and inappropriately—shared her personal opinion about the campaign slogan during class.”

The school’s principal also issued an apology to students and parents.

Orletsky has also received a flood of poor ratings on ratemyteacher.com.

“Fascist who wouldn’t let her students wear T-shirts supporting President Trump,” one comment read.

“Rather than teach she imposes too much of her own political opinions on the student. School is not the place for that,” wrote another commenter.

The school district said it would not comment on any disciplinary action against the teacher citing personnel matters, but stressed that the students would not be punished.